10.12.2021 19:28

DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth assesses offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
United Internet AG: Ralph Dommermuth assesses offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG

10-Dec-2021 / 19:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT TO BE TRANSMITTED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END OF THIS AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Ralph Dommermuth assesses offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG

Montabaur, 10 December 2021. Today, Ralph Dommermuth informed the company that he had received several offers for block acquisitions of shares in United Internet AG, the assessment and negotiation of which will take a few days. Furthermore, Mr. Dommermuth informed the company that, in case one or more block acquisitions were to be agreed upon, he is considering to make - through an existing or newly established company controlled by him - a voluntary acquisition offer to increase its stake in United Internet AG to an extent that is reduced by any block acquisitions compared with the ad hoc-notification of United Internet AG dated 4 November 2021, or to refrain from making a voluntary acquisition offer to the shareholders of United Internet AG altogether. According to Mr. Dommermuth, if a voluntary acquisition offer were to be made to the extent originally communicated or to a lesser extent, this would probably take place in the first half of January 2022.

The company was further informed that Mr. Dommermuth has not yet made a decision neither to enter into any block acquisition(s), nor to make or not make an voluntary acquisition offer, and that the decision depends on, inter alia, the financing, the outcome of the assessment and negotiation of the received offers and the the further development of the capital market.


Disclaimer

This announcement must not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement is not directed at, or intended to be transmitted to or used by, any person who is a national or resident of, or located in, any state, country or other jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, use or making available of this announcement would violate applicable law or would require a registration or license within such jurisdiction.

Neither this announcement nor its contents may be published, sent, distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by use of a postal service or by any other means or instrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilities of any national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, without limitation, transmission by fax, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet. Copies of this announcement and other related documents may not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America either.

This announcement does not constitute an offer for the purchase of securities, or a solicitation to make an offer for the purchase of securities, of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of United Internet AG's management and contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described therein due to, among other things, changes in the general economic environment or competitive situation, risks associated with capital markets, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, changes in a foreign or domestic legal system, particularly with respect to the tax environment, that affect United Internet AG, or other factors. United Internet AG assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Contact
United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiß
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de

10-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1256795

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1256795  10-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

