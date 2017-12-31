DGAP-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Significant improvement in earnings after first six months

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

United Labels AG: Significant improvement in earnings after first six months



16-Jul-2018 / 17:21 CET/CEST

- Group revenue stands at EUR13.6 million after first half

- Group profit for first half up by 59.2% at EUR457 thousand

- Eight times in a row result improvement compared to the same quarter of previous the year

- Success with specialist retail merchandise TY, DFB and Pummeleinhorn



Münster, 16 July 2018. United Labels AG recorded Group revenue of EUR13.6 million (prev. year: EUR14.7 million) in the first six months of 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to EUR1.4 million (prev. year: EUR1.3 million). Fuelled by high-margin revenue generated within the Special Retail segment, EBIT rose by 13.6% to EUR1,127 thousand (prev. year: EUR992 thousand).

Post-tax profit for the Group improved by 59.2% to EUR457 thousand in the current financial year (prev. year: EUR287 thousand). For the eighth consecutive year, earnings after tax for one quarter were above previous year's level.

Moreover, all operating entities recorded positive earnings.

Business within the Special Retail segment was further expanded in Spain, Portugal and Germany. In Germany, this segment serves existing and new trading partners with merchandise centred around the "Pummeleinhorn", "Diddl", "Ralph Ruthe" and "DFB - Deutscher Fußballbund" (German Football Association) licences. Shipments of merchandise relating to the German national football team were made prior to the FIFA World Cup. On Germany's exit from the tournament hardly any stock remained and the licence fees were earned out in full.

In addition to supplying goods to retail partners via a B2B shop, the Group markets selected product lines to end consumers through the proprietary online stores of Elfen Service GmbH, which recorded growth in both revenue and earnings during the first six months.

The "Playmobil" product line is to be launched in the second half of the year, alongside other new specialist merchandise, the focus being on specialty retailers.

