DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE publishes forecast for the fiscal year 2019

Vapiano SE publishes forecast for the fiscal year 2019



17-Jun-2019 / 21:35 CET/CEST

Cologne, June 17, 2019 - Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9) announces its forecast for the business and earnings development of the Vapiano Group in the fiscal year 2019. For the Group, the Executive Board expects net sales between EUR 390 and 420 million and an adjusted EBTIDA in a range of EUR 20 to 25 million (excluding IFRS 16) and EUR 60 to 67 million (including IFRS 16) for the current year. In addition, the Management Board expects that the Group net income for the 2019 financial year will improve against prior year significantly but will still be negative in the mid double-digit million range. For the year 2019, Vapiano plans to open 10 to 15 new restaurants, significantly slowing its expansion with a continued decline in like-for-like sales, below the 2018 level (-2 to -4 %). The year 2019 is regarded as a year of transition in order to set the course for a sustainable profitable development. In the medium term, the Executive Board expects a positive free cash flow in 2020 and a positive consolidated result in 2021.

