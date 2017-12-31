finanzen.net
29.09.2018 14:59
DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO AG takes over XiMo AG, a technology company whose business basis is the development and marketing of metathesis catalysts.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Takeover
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO AG takes over XiMo AG, a technology company whose business basis is the development and marketing of metathesis catalysts.

29-Sep-2018 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG takes over XiMo AG, a technology company whose business basis is the development and marketing of metathesis catalysts.

 

Zörbig/Leipzig, 29.09.2018 - With today's signature of a share transfer agreement, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergy AG has acquired 100 percent of the shares in XIMO AG, based in Switzerland.

XiMo AG is a technology company that develops catalysts for the metathesis of organic compounds. For VERBIO AG, Metathesis potentially offers the possibility to produce other chemical raw materials in future on the basis of vegetable oil alongside biodiesel. In the medium term, the goal is to develop together with XiMo AG the necessary catalysts and the necessary process technology to open up new sales channels for vegetable oil methyl esters outside the biodiesel market.

Through this transaction, VERBIO AG consolidates its position as a technology leader in the biodiesel segment and continues its strategy to diversify the product range outside the biofuels sector.


Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Olaf Tröber
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-251
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and providers of biofuels and is at the same time the only large industrial producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The production capacity is at a rounded 470,000 tons biodiesel, 260,000 tons bioethanol and 600 gigawatt hours bio-methane per year. In the production of its highly efficient fuels, the company uses energy-saving production processes and innovative technologies of own development. The biofuels of VERBIO achieve CO2 reductions of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO delivers its products directly to the European mineral oil conglomerates, mineral oil trading companies, independent gas stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. In addition, VERBIO markets high-quality pharma glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmetics industry (glycerine is gained as a by-product in biodiesel production). Within the group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as Management Holding. The operative business is exercised by the subsidiaries, VERBIO Diesel Bitterfeld GmbH, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH, VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Ethanol Zörbig GmbH & Co. KG and VERBIO Agrar GmbH. The VERBIO stock (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6 / WKN A0JL9W) has been listed at the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange since October 2006.

Important notice
This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.

29-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
Fax: +49 (0)341 308530-998
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

728877  29-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728877&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
