DGAP-Adhoc: VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft: VERIANOS SETS THE COURSE FOR FURTHER, SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GROWTH AND A CORRIDOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

VERIANOS SETS THE COURSE FOR FURTHER, SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GROWTH AND A CORRIDOR FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018



25-Oct-2018

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main, 25.10.2018. With the establishment of the new foreign locations Madrid, Milan and Valencia, the completed BaFin approval as so-called "large KVG" acc. German investment law (KAGB) and the approval of a debt fund by the Luxembourg Financial Supervision CSSF are the prerequisites for further successful corporate development.



The concrete earnings forecast for the 2018 financial year was approved at today's Supervisory Board meeting. The special strategic expenditures in the current financial year for the aforementioned development amount to approx. EUR 0.6m. Excluding these expenses, the result for the year 2018 is within an "adjusted" target corridor of EUR 1.8m to EUR 2.2m. Including the special expenses, the target corridor for the result amounts to EUR 1.2m to EUR 1.6m.

Further information on VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft are available on www.verianos.com.

IR contact:

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations

Stefan Reidt

Bethmannstraße 56

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

T +49 69 69768880

F +49 69 69768889

Mail: ir@verianos.com



Company contact:

VERIANOS Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Gürzenichstraße 21

50667 Köln

Germany

T +49 221 20046100

F +49 221 20046140

Mail: enquiries@verianos.com

