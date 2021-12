DGAP-Adhoc: VERIANOS SE announces successful placement of capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERIANOS SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

VERIANOS SE announces successful placement of capital increase



22-Dec-2021 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VERIANOS SE announces successful placement of capital increase

Cologne, 22 December 2021 - VERIANOS SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48) has fully placed the capital increase against cash contribution that was resolved on 24 November 2021 and carried out under exclusion of subscription rights. A total of 1,250,000 new registered no par value shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share were subscribed by strategic investors associated with the company. The company will thus receive gross proceeds in the amount of EUR 1,250,000, which will be used to finance further growth.

As a result of the capital increase, the company's share capital will rise by EUR 1,250,000 from EUR 12,500,000 to EUR 13,750,000. The registration of the New Shares in the commercial register is expected to be completed in January 2022.

Contact:

VERIANOS SE

Tobias Bodamer

T +49 69 69 768 88 100

Mail: ir@verianos.com

Financial and business press:

IR.on AG

Martin Grünter, Frederic Hilke

T +49 221 9140 970

Mail: verianos@ir-on.com