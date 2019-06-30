finanzen.net
12.08.2019 19:01
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox is reducing the forecast for fiscal year 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
Voltabox is reducing the forecast for fiscal year 2019

12-Aug-2019 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox is reducing the forecast for fiscal year 2019
 

Delbrück, Germany, August 12, 2019 - Voltabox [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] is reducing its revenue and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year. This is mainly due to the partial postponement of a major order for the American subsidiary Voltabox of Texas, Inc., into 2020 and the conversion of an important cell supplier to the latest technology, which will lead to a temporary stoppage of production in subareas at Voltabox.
 

For fiscal year 2019, Voltabox now anticipates Group revenue of EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million instead of the originally indicated EUR 105 million to EUR 115 million. For the EBIT margin, the company is forecasting a range of -8 to -9 %. Previously, Voltabox had expected a positive EBIT margin of 8 to 9 %.
 

The Management Board has introduced structural cost reduction measures in order to ensure a sustained return to the profit zone in 2020.
 

According to preliminary figures, Voltabox achieved revenue of EUR 32.1 million in the first half of 2019, which represents an increase of 77 %. EBIT was EUR -3.6 million after positive EUR 0.1 million in the prior year. Voltabox will publish its report for the first half of the year on August 21, 2019.
 


About Voltabox AG
 

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a rapidly growing system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion batteries that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion batteries for select mass-market applications, such as high-performance motorcycles and pedelecs.


Voltabox has production sites at its headquarters in Delbrück, Germany, in Austin (Texas, USA), and in Kunshan, China, as well as development sites in Aachen and Korntal-Münchingen, Germany.


Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.


 

Contact

Voltabox AG

Stefan Westemeyer
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-685
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901
Email: investor@voltabox.ag

12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856153

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

856153  12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856153&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Voltabox

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Voltabox passt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 wegen Umsatzverzögerungen an (EQS Group)
19:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox senkt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (EQS Group)
02.07.19
DGAP-News: Voltabox stellt Führung auf breitere Basis (EQS Group)
02.07.19
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung im Vorstand der Voltabox AG (EQS Group)
16.05.19
Voltabox öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
13.05.19
DGAP-News: Voltabox bekräftigt Prognose für das Gesamtjahr (EQS Group)
07.05.19
DGAP-News: Voltabox erweitert Kundenbasis und liefert Li-Ionen-Batterien zukünftig auch in den Automobil-Bereich (EQS Group)
06.05.19
DGAP-News: Voltabox AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Voltabox News
RSS Feed
Voltabox zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Voltabox

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2018Voltabox buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.08.2018Voltabox buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Voltabox nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Voltabox News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Voltabox News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Märkte im Krisenmodus - Jetzt Chancen bei Gold und Währungen nutzen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones testet Widerstand
Softbank mit Gewinnverdreifachung - von Alibaba profitiert
Webinar: Erfolgreich dem Robo-Hype trotzen  mit ETF-Lösungen
Daimler setzt verstärkt auf China
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der MDAX prallt erneut ab
Vontobel: Walt Disney im Kampf mit Netflix
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Voltabox-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Voltabox Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, pbb im Fokus

Scout24-Aktien erklimmen neue Höhen - Investor Elliott macht Druck. TUI verkauft zwei Töchter an Beteiligungsgesellschaft. E.ON beteiligt sich an Start-up für Baustellen-Livestreams. LEONI-Aktie auf tiefstem Stand seit 2009. Salzgitter: Deutliche Gewinneinbußen verbucht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:23 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, pbb im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
19:04 Uhr
Analystin umreißt Auswirkungen für Disney-Aktie: Disney wird Netflix im Streaming-Geschäft abhängen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
LEONI AG540888
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Allianz840400