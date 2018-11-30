finanzen.net
23.04.2019 16:48
DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh resolves cornerstones for a performance program and publishes key figures for the first quarter of 2019 in advance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Quarter Results
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh resolves cornerstones for a performance program and publishes key figures for the first quarter of 2019 in advance

23-Apr-2019 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today the Executive Board of Vossloh AG resolved the essential cornerstones of a program for a sustainable increase in profitability as well as an improvement in the self-financing capability and thus reduce the net financial debt of the Vossloh Group. The program includes, among other things, a reduction in the number of employees from the end of 2018 amounting to around 5 percent as well as a systematic review of unprofitable activities. Necessary decisions will be taken in 2019. The resulting measures will essentially be implemented in 2019. In addition, the program will increasingly focus on reducing overheads, savings in capital expenditures and intensified measures for reducing working capital. Further measures are being reviewed on an ongoing basis. With these measures, the Executive Board aims to expand Vossloh's financial scope for future growth in an increasingly digital rail world.

Management confirms the communicated outlook for the operational business in the 2019 fiscal year (Group sales of EUR900 million to EUR1 billion, EBIT between EUR50 million and EUR60 million). Effects on earnings from the program of measures cannot yet be sufficiently quantified from the current perspective and therefore are still not incorporated into the 2019 outlook. In particular regarding unprofitable activities, no specific decisions have yet been made. For the 2020 fiscal year, management plans are unchanged for Group sales between EUR950 million and EUR1.05 billion and EBIT between EUR65 million and EUR80 million.

Group sales amounted to EUR190.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 (previous year: EUR178.3 million). EBIT of EUR(0.6) million was within expectations and slightly below the previous year's level (EUR1.6 million). Net financial debt (without finance leases) was EUR370.7 million as of March 31, 2019, primarily reflecting a predominantly seasonally driven increase in working capital higher than as of December 31, 2018 (EUR307.3 million). As of March 31, 2018, net financial debt amounted to EUR248.1 million. Net income was EUR(22.5) million (previous year: EUR1.4 million) and was burdened by a negative result from discontinued operations. The performance of orders received was once again encouraging. Orders received of the Group were EUR281.0 million, 33 percent higher than in the previous year (EUR211.4 million). The order backlog of EUR686.1 million as of March 31, 2019 was also significantly higher than the previous year's figure of EUR513.2 million.

Vossloh will publish the complete quarterly statement as planned on April 25, 2019.


Contact:
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49-2392-52-609img
Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

23-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 802481

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

802481  23-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=802481&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
16:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh beschließt Eckpunkte eines Maßnahmenprogramms und veröffentlicht vorab Eckdaten des ersten Quartals 2019
10.04.19
DGAP-HV: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 22.05.2019 in Düsseldorf mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
02.04.19
Bahntechnikkonzern: Vossloh holt BVG-Chefin in den Aufsichtsrat (Handelsblatt)
02.04.19
DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Ulrich M. Harnacke übernimmt Vorsitz im Aufsichtsrat der Vossloh AG (EQS Group)
28.03.19
Bahntechnikkonzern: Verkehrstechnikkonzern Vossloh kommt kaum von der Stelle (Handelsblatt)
28.03.19
Vossloh schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen und baut auf gute Auftragslage (dpa-afx)
28.03.19
Vossloh will eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
25.03.19
Milliardenprogramm der Bahn treibt Vossloh an (ARD)

Analysen zu Vossloh AG

17.04.2019Vossloh HoldWarburg Research
17.04.2019Vossloh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.04.2019Vossloh HoldKepler Cheuvreux
02.04.2019Vossloh HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
01.04.2019Vossloh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.12.2018Vossloh buyHSBC
10.08.2018Vossloh buyHSBC
27.03.2018Vossloh kaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
21.11.2017Vossloh buyHSBC
26.07.2017Vossloh buyKepler Cheuvreux
17.04.2019Vossloh HoldWarburg Research
17.04.2019Vossloh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.04.2019Vossloh HoldKepler Cheuvreux
02.04.2019Vossloh HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
01.04.2019Vossloh HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.10.2018Vossloh ReduceCommerzbank AG
25.10.2018Vossloh ReduceCommerzbank AG
06.08.2018Vossloh ReduceCommerzbank AG
03.08.2018Vossloh ReduceCommerzbank AG
02.08.2018Vossloh SellS&P Capital IQ

