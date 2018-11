DGAP-Adhoc: Westag & Getalit AG: Company applies for revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westag & Getalit AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Westag & Getalit AG: Company applies for revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG



22-Nov-2018 / 15:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The company announces herewith that the Managing Board of Westag & Getalit AG has decided to file an application for revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard of the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the consent of the Supervisory Board today. This step is taken to reduce the additional expense associated with a listing in the Prime Standard.

The revocation of the admission will become effective three months after the revocation decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is published on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The admission of Westag & Getalit AG's shares to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will remain unaffected by the revocation. The company's shares will in future be listed in the General Standard. The Company will also inform the public in the future about its business performance in the form of quarterly reports and half-year financial reports.

The above announcement and further information on Westag & Getalit are available on the Internet at www.westag-getalit.com.

Contact:Thomas SudhoffHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 5242 / 17-5176E-Mail: ir@westag-getalit.de