DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: windeln.de sells Feedo to Czech distributor of baby & toddler products ags 92

DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

windeln.de SE: windeln.de sells Feedo to Czech distributor of baby & toddler products ags 92



20-Jul-2018 / 23:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





windeln.de sells Feedo to Czech distributor of baby & toddler products ags 92



Munich, Germany, July 20, 2018: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Group") has signed an agreement regarding the sale of its Eastern European subsidiary Feedo Sp. z o.o. and its subsidiary ("Feedo") to Czech wholesaler and retailer of baby and toddler products ags 92 s.r.o. ("ags") today. The sale of Feedo is part of windeln.de's extensive restructuring program to increase efficiency and profitability announced in February 2018, focusing the Group's activities on core business. Through the divestiture of Feedo, windeln.de benefits from the deconsolidation of a loss-making subsidiary (Feedo's adjusted EBIT in 2017 amounted to EUR -3.4 million), a headcount reduction by 74 active full-time equivalents and from a uniform, fully integrated technical infrastructure post divestiture. The transaction is expected to close in the course of 2018.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Sophia Kursawe

Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65

Email: presse@windeln.de 20-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de