DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Supervisory Board authorizes Management Board to purchase own shares with a total buy-back value not exceeding EUR 90 million for long term compensation program

Today, the Management Board of Zalando SE decided to prepare an additional share buy-back program of up to EUR 90 million after the Supervisory Board had authorized the Management Board in today's meeting to purchase own shares pursuant to § 71 (1) no. 8 AktG on the basis of the authorization granted under item 7 of the Annual General Meeting 2015 with a total buy-back value not exceeding EUR 90 million until 1 June 2020. These shares are used to hedge and discharge payment obligations under the contemplated new long term compensation program for the Members of the Management Board (long term incentive 2018). The implementation of the share buy-back is subject to resolving certain questions, in particular tax issues linked to the use of own shares. Further details of the share buy-back program will be announced separately prior to its commencement.



