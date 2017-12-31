22.03.2018 22:24
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

22.03.2018 / 22:25

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of a notification pursuant to Articles 43, Section 2, 40,

Section 1 sent. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the

objective of Europe-wide Distribution

On 20 March 2018, Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Grand

Cayman, Cayman Islands, submitted a voting rights notification according to

Article 43 Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3,

98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:

'On 12 March 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the German

Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 10.01% in the voting rights of

ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 10.01% (4'978'894

voting rights) as of 7 March 2018. With respect to such notification we

hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities

Trading Act as follows:

1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment firm that

invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying

party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue

strategic objectives.

2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise

acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical

Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.

3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of

the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.

4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure

of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of

equity to debt or the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use

of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of

its investors.'

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 22 March 2018

ADVA Optical Networking SE

The Management Board

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.03.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADVA Optical Networking SE

Märzenquelle 1-3

98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker

Deutschland

Internet: www.advaoptical.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

667913 22.03.2018

°

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:25 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE (EQS Group)
22:25 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE (EQS Group)
22:24 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE (dpa-afx)
13.03.18
GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP's Voyager white box solution (Globe Newswire)
13.03.18
GRNET testet ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) und Whitebox-Lösung Voyager von TIP (Globe Newswire)
13.03.18
GNW-News: GRNET testet ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) und Whitebox-Lösung Voyager von TIP (dpa-afx)
13.03.18
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE (EQS Group)
13.03.18
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.01.2018ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2018ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
01.11.2017ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.07.2017ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
05.07.2017ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.06.2017ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.01.2018ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.01.2018ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
01.11.2017ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.08.2017ADVA SE NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
12.06.2017ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu ADVA

alle Videos

Meistgelesene ADVA News

22.02.18Zahlreiche Probleme: ADVA mit Umsatzrückgang und Verlust - Aktie schwächer
01.03.18ADVA: Turnaround in Sicht
22.02.18ROUNDUP: Rote Zahlen - Telekomausrüster Adva Optical kämpft mit vielen Problemen
07.03.18GNW-News: Oscilloquartz stellt branchenweit erste modulare Synchronisationslösung mit 10G-Schnittstellen vor
28.02.18GNW-News: Ensemble wird zentraler Baustein der Managed-Network-Lösung von Fujitsu
13.03.18GNW-News: GRNET testet ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) und Whitebox-Lösung Voyager von TIP
22.02.18DGAP-News: ADVA SE
13.03.18DGAP-Stimmrechte: ADVA Optical Networking SE
13.03.18DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE
22.02.18DGAP-News: ADVA SE
Weitere ADVA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
DekaBank: FOMC stellt strafferen Leitzinspfad in Aussicht
"Siemens Healthineers hat noch Luft nach oben"
UBS: Siemens AG - Weiterer Kursrückgang möglich
Trotz Schwäche: Dividendenboom könnte DAX in 2018 noch auf 14.000 Punkte steigen lassen  auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger setzen!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Swiss Market Index im Fokus
15 Jahre Sparen kann sich mehr lohnen als 30 Jahre
ING Markets: DAX - Der neue Fed-Chef malt in rosa ...
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

21:08 UhrDear Charlotte… a letter of advice from Ronan to his daughter
19:41 UhrNächster Paukenschlag im Gezerre um Telecom Italia
19:25 UhrMehrere Telecom-Italia-Boardmitglieder werfen das Handtuch
18:56 UhrRight-Sizing Infrastructure Rules for Small Cells Will Make the U.S. 5G Ready
18:48 UhrNokia julkisti vuotta 2017 koskevan Form 20-F -vuosikertomuksensa sekä Nokia vuonna 2017 -vuosikertomuksensa
18:48 UhrNokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its "Nokia in 2017" annual report
18:45 UhrNokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its "Nokia in 2017" annual report
18:38 UhrThe Factors Driving Our $52 Price Estimate For Verizon
18:31 UhrAKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Ergebnisausblick belastet United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch
18:10 UhrVodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-Idea India telco combine

News von

Der Sieger im PKV-Test liegt fast überall vorn
Verkommt die Deutsche Bank zum Dauersanierungsfall?
Warum Bier auf einmal teurer geworden ist
Hatten P&R-Anleger Pech  oder wurden sie übers Ohr gehauen?
Herr Yi, Pekings neuer Notenbanker, hat viel zu tun

News von

Der große Dividendencheck: Bei diesen deutschen Aktien sahnen Anleger richtig ab
DAX: Positives Signal taucht auf
High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
Deutsche Bank-Aktie minus sieben Prozent: Anleger fürchten schwache Quartalsbilanz
Dax schließt knapp über der 12.000-Punkte-Marke

News von

Vom Kredit bis zum Studienplatz: So gravierend bestimmen Algorithmen schon heute euren Alltag
11 Anzeichen, dass man später mal reich sein wird, auch wenn es sich nicht so anfühlt
Städte der Superreichen: Das sind die 10 teuersten Metropolen der Welt
Wie Amazon-Händler mit einer simplen Methode scheinbar Millionen am deutschen Fiskus vorbeitricksen
Die Bargeld-Entwicklung in Deutschland stellt selbst Experten vor Rätsel

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow bricht kräftig ein -- Ausgabepreis für DWS-Aktien bei 32,50 Euro -- Ausnahmen bei US-Zöllen für EU -- DSW: Steinhoff ist größter Kapitalvernichter 2017 -- Facebook im Fokus

EU-Gipfel einigt sich auf Guindos als EZB-Vize. USA wollen China mit Zöllen im Volumen von 60 Milliarden Dollar belegen. Commerzbank stoppt Werbung auf Facebook. Reichen Investoren bleibt Zutritt zu deutschen Fußballvereinen weiter verwehrt. Covestro verkauft Geschäft mit Polycarbonat-Platten in den USA. Platzierungspreis der DWS-Aktien bei 32,50 Euro erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
KW 11: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Jens Spahn ist für seine Äußerung, mit Hartz IV habe "jeder das, was er zum Leben braucht", in die Kritik geraten. Stimmen Sie dem Gesundheitsminister zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:21 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow bricht kräftig ein -- Ausgabepreis für DWS-Aktien bei 32,50 Euro -- Ausnahmen bei US-Zöllen für EU -- DSW: Steinhoff ist größter Kapitalvernichter 2017 -- Facebook im Fokus
Webinare
22:15 Uhr
Live-Trading-Night am 28.03.2018: 7 Trader, 7 Methoden!
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:56 Uhr
Trump lässt EU bei Zöllen vorerst vom Haken - Strafe für China
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610