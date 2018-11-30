finanzen.net
Target company: Biofrontera AG; Bidder: Maruho Deutschland GmbH

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Non-binding English Translation -
(Only the German version is legally binding)

Maruho Deutschland GmbH
Düsseldorf

Announcement on the extension of the acceptance period pursuant to Section
22 para. 2
of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - 'WpÜG')

On 15 April 2019, Maruho Deutschland GmbH, with registered office in
Düsseldorf and business address in Leverkusen, Germany ('Bidder'),
published the offer document ('Offer Document') for its voluntary public
acquisition offer, in the form of a partial offer, to the shareholders of
Biofrontera AG, Leverkusen, Germany, to acquire up to a total of 4,322,530
of their registered no-par value shares in Biofrontera AG (ISIN
DE0006046113 / WKN 604611) ('Biofrontera-Shares') against a cash
consideration of EUR 6.60 per Biofrontera-Share ('Acquisition Offer').

On 27 May 2019, the Bidder amended and updated the Acquisition Offer and
the Offer Document and increased the offered cash consideration to EUR 7.20
per Biofrontera-Share ('Amended Acquisition Offer'). For further details,
please consult the Offer Document and the document containing the amendment
of the Acquisition Offer as well as the update of the Offer Document
('Offer Amendment'), which was published on 27 May 2019.

On 21 June 2019, Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany,
and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Heidelberg, Germany,
published the offer document for a competing voluntary public acquisition
offer, in the form of a partial offer, to the shareholders of Biofrontera
AG to acquire up to 500,000 Biofrontera-Shares against a consideration in
cash in the amount of EUR 7.20 per Biofrontera-Share ('Competing Offer').

Due to the published Competing Offer, the acceptance period for the
Bidder's Amended Acquisition Offer will now end on 19 July 2019, 24:00
hours (local time Frankfurt am Main), unless further extended pursuant to
the provisions of the WpÜG.

All documents and publications pertaining to the Amended Acquisition Offer
of the Bidder are available on the internet at http://www.pharma-offer.de.

Leverkusen, 21 June 2019

Maruho Deutschland GmbH

___________________

Important Notices:

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a request to submit
an offer to sell shares in Biofrontera AG. The detailed terms of the
Amended Acquisition Offer as well as further information regarding the
Amended Acquisition Offer, are set out in the Offer Document which has been
approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
(Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and in the Offer
Amendment. The Acquisition Offer and the Offer Document must be read and
interpreted in conjunction with the Offer Amendment.

Investors and holders of Biofrontera-Shares or American Depositary Shares
('ADS') in Biofrontera AG ('Biofrontera-ADS') are strongly advised to read
the Offer Document and the Offer Amendment, as well as all other documents
relating to the Amended Acquisition Offer, as they contain important
information. The Amended Acquisition Offer is only for Biofrontera-Shares
and holders of Biofrontera-ADS cannot directly tender their Biofrontera-ADS
for sale in connection with the Amended Acquisition Offer. Holders of
Biofrontera-ADS who wish to accept the Amended Acquisition Offer with
regard to the Biofrontera-Shares underlying their Biofrontera-ADS are
entitled to do so but must first timely convert their Biofrontera-ADS to
Biofrontera-Shares, which can then be tendered for sale within the
framework of, in accordance with, and subject to, the terms of the Amended
Acquisition Offer set out in the Offer Document and the Offer Amendment.

Investors and holders of Biofrontera-Shares or Biofrontera-ADS may also
view a non-binding English translation of the documents, notices and
announcements pertaining to the Amended Acquisition Offer on the website of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') (http://www.sec.gov)
free of charge as soon as they have been furnished to the SEC under cover
of Form CB and have become available on the website. Neither the SEC nor
any securities commission of any state in the U.S. has (a) approved or
disapproved of the Amended Acquisition Offer, (b) passed upon the merits or
fairness of the Amended Offer, or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy
of the disclosure in this announcement. Any representation to the contrary
is a criminal offense in the U.S.

The Amended Acquisition Offer set out in the Offer Document and the Offer
Amendment refers to shares of a German company and is made exclusively in
accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain
applicable provisions of the securities laws and regulations of the United
States of America and the respective applicable exemptions, in particular
the so-called 'Tier I Exemption'. As a result of the Tier I Exemption, the
Amended Acquisition Offer is generally subject to the disclosure and other
requirements and procedures of the Federal Republic of Germany that differ
from those of the United States. Any contract that is concluded on the
basis of the Amended Acquisition Offer will be governed solely by the laws
of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be construed in accordance
with these laws.

With the exception of the permission to publish the Offer Document in
Germany and pursuant to German law, no other registrations, approvals or
authorizations of the Offer Document, the Offer Amendment or the Amended
Acquisition Offer have been or will be applied for or arranged with
securities regulators of other legal systems.

Leverkusen, 21 June 2019

Maruho Deutschland GmbH

End of WpÜG announcement

The 21.06.2019 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Regulierter Markt Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Düsseldorf;
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate

14:30 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb; (EQS Group)
09:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG: Alle Vorstandsmitglieder der Biofrontera AG beabsichtigen, das Teilerwerbsangebot der Maruho Deutschland GmbH für ihre Aktien vollständig anzunehmen (EQS Group)
18.06.19
DGAP-PVR: Biofrontera AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
12.06.19
DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera präsentiert demnächst auf zwei Konferenzen (EQS Group)
06.06.19
DGAP-PVR: Biofrontera AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
06.06.19
DGAP-PVR: Biofrontera AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
04.06.19
DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera nominiert neue Kandidatin für den Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
31.05.19
Analysten sehen bei Biofrontera-Aktie Kurspotenzial (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

