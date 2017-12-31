DGSE Announces Intention to Expand Its Services With Telephone/Electronics Exchange Program

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American: DGSE) ("DGSE or the "Company), a
leading wholesaler and retailer of jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and
precious metal bullion and rare coin products, is expanding its consumer
services in the second quarter with a new Electronics Exchange division.
The Electronics Exchange will enable customers to buy, sell and trade
cellular telephones, and subsequently other consumer electronics, at
fair market value, with the assurance that any non-reusable items will
be properly recycled.
"This program will serve as a marketplace for buyers and sellers looking
to get the best deal on their consumer electronics, said John Loftus,
President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Its the first phase
of our goal to be a one-stop shop for repairing, selling and recycling
consumer electronics.
The Electronics Exchange will operate initially online, and later
migrate into Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange stores in North Texas and
South Carolina, as well as independent retail locations.
The Electronics Exchange will publish current buy and sell values for
pre-owned cellular telephone models. Shipping will be free, payments
will be expedited, and all personal data will be wiped from each
received item.
Any items that cannot be resold will be recycled in partnership with
Echo Environmental, LLC, an R2-certified data security and recycling
company in Carrollton, Texas.
In the next phase of the initiative, DGSE will add repair services for
small electronics, ranging from smartphones and game consoles to tablets
and computers.
Loftus said that the companys decades of success in the very
competitive precious metals business, as well as its repair centers for
jewelry and fine watches, have prepared it well for the new venture. The
cross-marketing potential should grow the companys customer base and
expose a new market segment to its stores, he said.
"We see a real competitive advantage here, Loftus said. "Our goal is to
be the simplest, fastest, most trusted place to sell or recycle
electronics. Im confident that we have the business and technical
expertise to accomplish that.
This press release includes statements that may constitute
"forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the
potential development of new lines of business. These statements are
made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently
involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that
would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to, market conditions, and other risks detailed in the Company's
periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By
making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no
obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the
date of this release except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327006422/en/