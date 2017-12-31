DGSE Completes Turnaround Year With 4th Quarter Profit

DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:DGSE) ("DGSE or the "Company)
announces its fourth consecutive profitable quarter and an annual profit
of $1.8 million, capping a remarkable turnaround for the jewelry and
bullion business.
The Dallas-based Company, a leading wholesaler and retailer of jewelry,
diamonds, fine watches and precious metals, reported revenues of $14.4
million and $750 thousand in net profits for the three months ending
December 31, 2017.
That brought the totals for the year to $62 million in revenue - up from
$48 million in 2016 - and $1.8 million in net profits, and reversed
several years of annual losses.
"Were proud to have returned to profitability by changing company
strategy and returning to our roots - buying and selling jewelry and
timepieces at exceptional prices, said John Loftus, DGSEs President,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who took over at DGSE in December
2016. "Were bullish on the future of brick-and-mortar stores, and were
proving it every day.
DGSE operates four Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange stores in the
Dallas/Fort Worth area and another, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange,
in South Carolina. Although the names denote the precious metals that
many clients buy and sell as part of their portfolios, they are also
high-end jewelry stores, with collections including overstocks and
closeouts from luxury retailers and venerated names like David Yurman,
Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.
The company reported a $1,362,405 decrease in selling, general and
administrative expenses and a $165,289 decrease in interest expense for
2017 compared to the previous year.
Just as key to the turnaround, Loftus said, was the companys strategy
in an era when online shopping is eroding sales in many traditional
retail stores.
"Our prices are extremely competitive, but our great staff also offers
an unrivaled customer experience, he said. "Were an information
resource for our clients, we bring transparency to all our transactions,
and we offer great value whether youre buying, selling or trading.
"That builds lasting relationships for us. And there is still no
substitute for seeing and holding a diamond or a necklace or a Rolex,
and taking it home the same day - especially when you cant believe the
great deal.
With the return to profitability and business trending upward, Loftus
said DGSE is poised for growth. In the meantime, he is waiting to hear
back from Barrons magazine, which last year ranked DGSE as the
second-most-likely retailer in the country to go bankrupt.
"No hard feelings, Loftus said. "Well make them a great deal, too.
