DGSE Opens Third Jewelry Refurbishment Center

Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange (NYSE American:DGSE), a leading wholesaler
and retailer of jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metals, has
opened a Jewelry Refurbishment Center in its Euless store to better
serve its North Texas customers.
The center joins the companys Dallas flagship store and its Charleston,
S.C., location in offering on-site service to restore jewelry to a
like-new appearance. The flagship store also includes a comprehensive
jewelry and fine watch repair facility.
"This is part of our commitment to meet all of our customers needs,
said Karen Wood, vice president, who oversees the companys service
departments. "Years of wear can take a toll on jewelry, and we take care
of that.
Dallas Gold & Silver operates four stores in North Texas and one in
South Carolina. Although the name denotes its renown as a premier buyer
and seller of precious metals, all the locations also are high-end
jewelry stores, with collections including overstocks and closeouts from
luxury retailers, and venerated names like David Yurman, Tiffany & Co.
and Cartier.
The refurbishment centers offer free inspections of all types of
jewelry, and free estimates if any work is necessary. Wood says some of
the most common problems are loose gemstones, cracks, and worn-down tips
on the prongs that secure the stones on a ring.
"Well fix all that, and well clean and polish everything so it looks
like new, Wood said.
The new Refurbishment Center is located at the Dallas Gold & Jewelry
store in Euless Town Center, 1201 Airport Freeway, just west of
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The flagship store is at 13022
Preston Road, at LBJ Freeway.
Wood recommended that people bring in jewelry that they value every six
months for a check-up.
"We hope they wont need anything, Wood said. "But we also hope they
dont wait too long. Whether a piece is really valuable or just has a
lot of sentimental value, we have people who come in and feel terrible
because something broke or lost a stone and they hadnt taken care of it
sooner.
DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine
watches, and precious metal bullion and rare coin products through its
Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange
operations. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and its
common stock trades on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol
"DGSE.
