DGSE Opens Third Jewelry Refurbishment Center

Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange (NYSE American:DGSE), a leading wholesaler and retailer of jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metals, has opened a Jewelry Refurbishment Center in its Euless store to better serve its North Texas customers.

The center joins the companys Dallas flagship store and its Charleston, S.C., location in offering on-site service to restore jewelry to a like-new appearance. The flagship store also includes a comprehensive jewelry and fine watch repair facility.

"This is part of our commitment to meet all of our customers needs, said Karen Wood, vice president, who oversees the companys service departments. "Years of wear can take a toll on jewelry, and we take care of that.

Dallas Gold & Silver operates four stores in North Texas and one in South Carolina. Although the name denotes its renown as a premier buyer and seller of precious metals, all the locations also are high-end jewelry stores, with collections including overstocks and closeouts from luxury retailers, and venerated names like David Yurman, Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

The refurbishment centers offer free inspections of all types of jewelry, and free estimates if any work is necessary. Wood says some of the most common problems are loose gemstones, cracks, and worn-down tips on the prongs that secure the stones on a ring.

"Well fix all that, and well clean and polish everything so it looks like new, Wood said.

The new Refurbishment Center is located at the Dallas Gold & Jewelry store in Euless Town Center, 1201 Airport Freeway, just west of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The flagship store is at 13022 Preston Road, at LBJ Freeway.

Wood recommended that people bring in jewelry that they value every six months for a check-up.

"We hope they wont need anything, Wood said. "But we also hope they dont wait too long. Whether a piece is really valuable or just has a lot of sentimental value, we have people who come in and feel terrible because something broke or lost a stone and they hadnt taken care of it sooner.

DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and precious metal bullion and rare coin products through its Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange operations. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and its common stock trades on the NYSE American exchange under the symbol "DGSE.

