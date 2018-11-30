DHS Awards ECS $276M to Deliver Advanced CDM Dashboard Ecosystem for Cyber Situational Awareness across US Federal Government

ECS,
a recognized leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering
solutions, announced today that the Department of Homeland Security
(DHS), in partnership with the General Services Administration (GSA),
has selected the company to design and deploy the next-generation Continuous
Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dashboard Ecosystem. The CDM
Dashboard Ecosystem delivers cyber situational awareness data to the
federal civilian agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the
government at the federal level for DHS. The six-year task order was
awarded under GSAs Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)
vehicle and has a total value of $276M.
The rising volume and velocity of cyber-attacks against government
networks present a continued challenge for federal agencies. To
strengthen defenses against these pervasive threats, DHS established the
CDM Program. The program provides DHS and federal agencies with
capabilities and tools to identify cybersecurity risks, prioritize risks
based on impact, and mitigate the most significant problems first. The
CDM Dashboard Ecosystem is central to this effort.
ECS will advance the dashboard to a state-of-the-art ecosystem that
includes ongoing advancements in data visualization, data ingest,
indexing, and search performance. Cyber analytics will be delivered
using leading-edge business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and
machine learning technologies. New capabilities to be provided in the
ecosystem include a threat intelligence platform for government-wide
threat indicator sharing, integration of the AWARE risk-scoring
algorithm, and rollout of security orchestration automation and response
(SOAR) tools in order to automate key vulnerability remediation and
defensive cyber operations.
Beyond the advancements in dashboard technologies proposed by ECS, the
solution delivery emphasizes end-user adoption and user proficiency,
including a more intuitive environment and easier paths to discover and
act on cyber data. The scope of the CDM Dashboard Ecosystem award also
includes cloud hosting, security operations, system accreditation, and
tiered support services.
"DHS has set a high bar, pushing the limits of the possible, for a
solution that must work seamlessly at the scale and complexity of the
federal government and still be cost-effective, said Aaron
Faulkner, vice president of cybersecurity at ECS. "Our team is
passionate about the CDM mission. We took DHS challenge to heart,
prototyping and evaluating numerous commercial and open source
technologies, resulting in a flexible and open solution architecture
that is purposefully engineered to evolve and grow with the mission and
cybersecurity needs of DHS.
Under the task order, ECS will work closely with the Cybersecurity and
Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) HS and CDM Dynamic and Evolving
Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) systems integrators at the
agency level to ensure the successful rollout, adoption, and continuous
optimization of the dashboard. The CDM Dashboard Ecosystem is a central
component to the overall multi-billion dollar DEFEND program and
solutions.
"We are thrilled by DHS decision to select ECS to lead and innovate
this program and capability, said George
Wilson, president of ECS. "I could not be more proud of the leaders,
architects, developers, and engineers at ECS that have dedicated
themselves to cybersecurity and to the CISA mission.
ECS cybersecurity
solutions include large-scale security operations center (SOC)
managed services, endpoint security platform as a service, vulnerability
management, and continuous monitoring solutions across its U.S. public
sector, defense, and commercial customer base.
About ECS
ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud,
cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML),
application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company
solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public
sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains
partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and
holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in
Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout
the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT and
professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering
and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors.
Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading
corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement
and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated
offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission as an
organization is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking
highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their
strategic and operational needs. ASGN was founded in 1985 and is
headquartered in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit us
at asgn.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005693/en/