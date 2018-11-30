finanzen.net
UBS Faktor Zertifikate auf DAX, EURO STOXX 50 und S&P500 - jetzt bis Faktor 25! -w-
17.06.2019 18:42
Bewerten
(0)

DHS Awards ECS $276M to Deliver Advanced CDM Dashboard Ecosystem for Cyber Situational Awareness across US Federal Government

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ECS, a recognized leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, announced today that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in partnership with the General Services Administration (GSA), has selected the company to design and deploy the next-generation Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dashboard Ecosystem. The CDM Dashboard Ecosystem delivers cyber situational awareness data to the federal civilian agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the government at the federal level for DHS. The six-year task order was awarded under GSAs Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle and has a total value of $276M.

The rising volume and velocity of cyber-attacks against government networks present a continued challenge for federal agencies. To strengthen defenses against these pervasive threats, DHS established the CDM Program. The program provides DHS and federal agencies with capabilities and tools to identify cybersecurity risks, prioritize risks based on impact, and mitigate the most significant problems first. The CDM Dashboard Ecosystem is central to this effort.

ECS will advance the dashboard to a state-of-the-art ecosystem that includes ongoing advancements in data visualization, data ingest, indexing, and search performance. Cyber analytics will be delivered using leading-edge business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies. New capabilities to be provided in the ecosystem include a threat intelligence platform for government-wide threat indicator sharing, integration of the AWARE risk-scoring algorithm, and rollout of security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) tools in order to automate key vulnerability remediation and defensive cyber operations.

Beyond the advancements in dashboard technologies proposed by ECS, the solution delivery emphasizes end-user adoption and user proficiency, including a more intuitive environment and easier paths to discover and act on cyber data. The scope of the CDM Dashboard Ecosystem award also includes cloud hosting, security operations, system accreditation, and tiered support services.

"DHS has set a high bar, pushing the limits of the possible, for a solution that must work seamlessly at the scale and complexity of the federal government and still be cost-effective, said Aaron Faulkner, vice president of cybersecurity at ECS. "Our team is passionate about the CDM mission. We took DHS challenge to heart, prototyping and evaluating numerous commercial and open source technologies, resulting in a flexible and open solution architecture that is purposefully engineered to evolve and grow with the mission and cybersecurity needs of DHS.

Under the task order, ECS will work closely with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) HS and CDM Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) systems integrators at the agency level to ensure the successful rollout, adoption, and continuous optimization of the dashboard. The CDM Dashboard Ecosystem is a central component to the overall multi-billion dollar DEFEND program and solutions.

"We are thrilled by DHS decision to select ECS to lead and innovate this program and capability, said George Wilson, president of ECS. "I could not be more proud of the leaders, architects, developers, and engineers at ECS that have dedicated themselves to cybersecurity and to the CISA mission.

ECS cybersecurity solutions include large-scale security operations center (SOC) managed services, endpoint security platform as a service, vulnerability management, and continuous monitoring solutions across its U.S. public sector, defense, and commercial customer base.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission as an organization is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. ASGN was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Nachrichten zu ASGN Incorporated Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ASGN News
RSS Feed
ASGN zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ASGN Incorporated Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2017On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.07.2017On Assignment OutperformBMO Capital Markets
27.04.2017On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2015On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.04.2015On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2017On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.07.2017On Assignment OutperformBMO Capital Markets
27.04.2017On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.05.2015On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.04.2015On Assignment OutperformRBC Capital Markets
07.12.2005Update On Assignment Inc.: NeutralHarris Nesbitt

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ASGN Incorporated Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ASGN News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ASGN News
Anzeige

Inside

Für bessere Trading-Entscheidungen: Entdecken Sie unsere Serie der wichtigsten Tradingregeln
Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
DZ BANK - DAX-Strategie: So handeln Sie die 200-Tage-Linie richtig
EUR/USD: FED und 200-Tage-Linie behindern die Bullen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kaufsignalen
Statt Fusion nun Bad Bank? Deutsche Bank erhöht Umbautempo
Video: S&P500 - 2.900 Punkte im Fokus
Visa  Weiter auf der Überholspur
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ASGN-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ASGN Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019 -- Deutsche Bank plant wohl milliardenschwere Bad Bank -- BASF, Bitcoin, 1&1, United Internet im Fokus

Chanel-Aktie als Börsenkandidat? Fusion von Sprint und T-Mobile dürfte wohl genehmigt werden. US-Sanktionen: Huawei erwartet kräftiges Umsatzminus. H&M steigert Umsatz im zweiten Quartal. Boeing erhält Milliardenauftrag von US Air Force. Kurzfristiges Darlehen für TOM TAILOR.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:46 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019 -- Deutsche Bank plant wohl milliardenschwere Bad Bank -- BASF, Bitcoin, 1&1, United Internet im Fokus
Webinare
18:35 Uhr
Online-Seminar: So investieren Sie mit Fundamentalanalyse und Charttechnik in chancenreiche Wachstumsaktien
Ausland
18:21 Uhr
Tesla bringt nächstes Jahr komplett vegane Fahrzeuge auf den Markt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400