finanzen.net
04.02.2020 14:30
Bewerten
(0)

DILIsym Services Partners with Large Pharmaceutical Company to Begin QSP Model Development for Heart Failure

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DILIsym Services Inc. (DSS), a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical efficacy and safety, today announced that it is developing a new component for a QSP model focused on treating heart failure, such as can occur after myocardial infarction. As with other QSP efforts by the company, the development of this new QSP software component is being sponsored by a large pharmaceutical company partner and will be widely available via licensing and consulting for the broader pharmaceutical industry upon completion.

This new venture represents the companys first project focused on QSP for heart failure. DSS expects the resulting IP to enable a pipeline of heart failure-related consulting and licensing revenue in the future, expanding the companys addressable market. More importantly, the project illustrates the willingness of DSS to partner with its clients to provide custom solutions to their modeling and simulation needs in the areas of both efficacy and safety.

Scott Siler, Chief Scientific Officer of DSS, noted: "This QSP modeling effort builds on our existing competencies in developing models of fibrosis and companion pathophysiologies. Simulating the mechanisms contributing to the development of cardiac fibrosis and its contributions to heart failure will enable us to support the pharmaceutical industry in the development of therapeutics to treat heart failure by predicting efficacy before real-world patients are administered potential drugs.

Brett Howell, President of DSS, added: "We are well suited to serve the full spectrum of our clients QSP needs, such as the development of a custom heart failure-related application in this case. The pharmaceutical industrys use of QSP modeling approaches to improve development decision making and outcomes is increasing rapidly. Building upon our success in developing DILIsym®, the industry standard for liver safety modeling, we have applied our QSP expertise in an expanding array of therapeutic areas including NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, and now heart failure.

About DILIsym Services Inc.

DILIsym Services Inc. was founded in 2015 in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and is the leading provider of drug-induced liver injury simulation software and related consulting services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company spun out of the former Hamner Institutes, acquiring all of the intellectual property, software, documentation, and other materials for the DILIsym software. The companys other products include MITOsym®, for simulating in vitro mitochondrial function; NAFLDsym®, for the study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease  a worldwide disease with few available treatment options; and future tools RENAsym for predicting drug-induced kidney injury and IPFsym for predicting the efficacy of drugs being developed to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). More information is available on the companys website at https://www.dilisym.com.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is licensed and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995  With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe, "expect, and "anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Simulations Plus News
RSS Feed
Simulations Plus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Simulations Plus News

10.01.20Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
09.01.20Simulations Plus (SLP) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Weitere Simulations Plus News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, RWE, Covestro AG
Warum die Börse nicht übertreibt
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
Bayer  Erste Teilerfolge?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Die Käufer im MDAX wehren sich
Tesla steckt BMW und VW in die Tasche
DZ BANK - Bollinger Band fängt Korrekturbewegung auf
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Video: DAX bleibt angeschlagen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Simulations Plus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Simulations Plus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Solange dieser Virus tobt, werden die Reibungsverluste größer
Trump müsste auf eine Mine treten, um nicht wiedergewählt zu werden
Finanztransaktionssteuer steht auf der Kippe
Nach der Brexit-Party kommt der große Kater
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

Tesla-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Die Gründe - und warum VW, BMW und Daimler ganz alt aussehen
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Kurssturz nach den Zahlen - das sollten Anleger wissen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Tesla-Aktie durchbricht 700-Dollar-Schallmauer
DAX wieder über 13.000 Punkten: Europas Börsen stabilisiert - Ryanair-Aktien heben ab
Kleine Werte, große Gewinne: Sechs Geheimtipps, die vor dem Durchbruch stehen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt kräftig zu -- Google-Mutter Alphabet schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- Tesla-Aktie nimmt 900-Dollar-Marke in Angriff -- Bayer, Delivery Hero, Varta, Infineon, Lufthansa im Fokus

thyssenkrupp-Stahlchef weiter offen für Zusammenschlüsse. Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn stärker als erwartet. Ferrari fährt weniger Gewinn ein - Schraubt Ziele 2020 hoch. BP mit Gewinneinbruch im vierten Quartal - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen. Glencore fördert 2019 deutlich mehr Kohle. HOCHTIEF-Tochter CIMIC mit Milliardenverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:36 Uhr
DAX legt kräftig zu -- Google-Mutter Alphabet schlägt Gewinnerwartungen -- Tesla-Aktie nimmt 900-Dollar-Marke in Angriff -- Bayer, Delivery Hero, Varta, Infineon, Lufthansa im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:31 Uhr
Google-Mutter Alphabet wächst langsamer als erwartet - Erstmals YouTube-Zahlen veröffentlicht
Nebenwerte
14:32 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Stahlchef weiter offen für Zusammenschlüsse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
SteinhoffA14XB9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212