  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Null Gebühren. Null Spread. Bei allen Orders in DAX- und EURO STOXX 50-Werten. Bis 30.12. an der Börse Stuttgart handeln und Gold Gewinnen!-w-
03.12.2020 14:30

DILIsym Services Presents Important DILIsym and NAFLDsym Software Applications at the Virtual AASLD Liver Meeting

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DILIsym Services, Inc., a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that important applications of their software programs were presented in poster form at the 2020 AASLD virtual Liver Meeting. Liver safety research conducted with the DILIsym software platform was reported for the COVID-19 drug remdesivir in a poster presented by Dr. Kyunghee Yang. The research helped to characterize the liver safety profile of the important anti-viral treatment. Quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) work was presented by Dr. Zack Kenz focused on a NAFLDsym software application for the agonist anti-FGFR1/KLB bispecific antibody, BFKB8488A. The role of adiponectin in the reduction of liver fat (steatosis) in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients was investigated as a key point of emphasis, and the results suggested adiponectin may play a major role in the mechanism.

DILIsym modeling supports key drug development decisions by predicting potential drug-induced liver injury (DILI) risk of new drug candidates. The modeling also identifies the biochemical events that lead to DILI caused by a drug and can thereby predict certain subgroups of patients at increased risk for DILI from that drug. DILIsym is the product of an ongoing public-private partnership (the DILI-sim Initiative) that involves scientists from the pharmaceutical industry and academia.

NAFLDsym is QSP modeling software designed to support the development of treatments for NAFLD and NASH. The platform enables users to predict efficacy for novel treatment approaches, with the ability to evaluate compounds with various mechanisms of action. These mechanisms include fibrosis, steatosis, lipotoxicity, and inflammation. NAFLDsym also allows users to predict efficacy in NASH patients for combinations of treatments.

Dr. Scott Q. Siler, Chief Scientific Officer of DILIsym Services, said: "Our 2020 virtual Liver Meeting posters on remdesivir and BFKB8488A show our continued commitment to great science and important collaborations, even in the midst of the turbulent year of 2020. Kyunghee and Zack should be commended for their excellent work.

Dr. Brett A. Howell, President of DILIsym Services, added: "These applications in both safety and efficacy are critical examples of our many great partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry. Both posters relate very closely to diseases where treatments are critically needed.

About DILIsym Services, Inc.

DILIsym Services, Inc. was founded in 2015 in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and has developed DILIsym and NAFLDsym® QSP software, and is developing IPFsym and RENAsym QSP software, to provide the pharmaceutical industry with the tools and resources to efficiently develop safe and effective drug therapies. DILIsym and RENAsym are designed to address drug-induced liver injury (DILI) and drug-induced acute kidney injury, respectively. NAFLDsym and IPFsym are designed for target or compound evaluation of therapeutic efficacy in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD or NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), respectively. Thus, DILIsym and RENAsym may be applied to address drug safety across therapeutic areas, while NAFLDsym and IPFsym may be applied to support the development of efficacious drugs in these therapeutic areas. DILIsym Services makes these tools available to small, mid-size and large pharmaceutical organizations and regulatory agencies through its licensing programs. In addition to performing consulting services using the modeling software, the expert scientific team engages clients from initial program design through data input and "results interpretation. The companys mission is to apply its modeling and simulation expertise to support the development of safe and efficacious drug therapies. More information is available on the companys web page.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is the premier developer of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer #1-ranked, intuitive software to bridge data mining and compound library screening with QSAR models, PBPK/TK modeling and simulation in animals and humans following administration around the body, and quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology approaches. Our technology is now licensed and used by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995  With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe, "expect, and "anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Nachrichten zu Simulations Plus IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
18.11.20
Simulations Plus stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
14.11.20
Ausblick: Simulations Plus vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.10.20
Opening Bell: US-Tech-Aktien im Rallye-Modus; Amazon, Apple, Simulations Plus, Big Commerce, Twitter, Alibaba, JD.com, Regeneron (Der Aktionär)
28.09.20
AKTIONÄRS-Tipp Simulations Plus: Erst Kaufsignal, jetzt Allzeithoch (Der Aktionär)
24.09.20
AKTIONÄRS-Tipp Simulations Plus: Aktie mit starkem Kaufsignal (Der Aktionär)
08.07.20
Ausblick: Simulations Plus präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.04.20
Simulations Plus mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Simulations Plus News
RSS Feed
Simulations Plus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Simulations Plus IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Heute live um 18 Uhr!

Nachhaltigkeit ist mehr als nur ein Trend an der Börse! Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr, wie Sie mit Nachhaltigkeit Renditevorteile erzielen können.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Simulations Plus News

14.11.20Ausblick: Simulations Plus vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
18.11.20Simulations Plus stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
04.11.20Analysts Estimate Simulations Plus (SLP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
16.11.20Simulations Plus (SLP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
17.11.20Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
17.11.20Simulations Plus (SLP) Q4 Earnings Flat Y/Y. Revenues Beat
Weitere Simulations Plus News
Werbung

Trading-News

Einigt sich die OPEC+ heute?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Wie erkennt man das Ende einer Korrektur? - Sendung verpasst?
Vontobel: Video: Tesla-Aktie weist neue Rekorde auf
Siemens  50er-EMA bietet solide Unterstützung
ESG vs. VaR: Die Anlagemodelle von Scalable Capital - Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Finanzprofis für das Alter vorsorgen
Ausgezeichneter Vermögensaufbau - Erneut Bestnote von 'Elite Report'
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Die Top-wikifolios im November
Das Schuldenwunder
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Simulations Plus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Simulations Plus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die neuen Spielregeln bei der Modernisierung von Wohneigentum
Überfällige Währungsrevolution  Zentralbankgeld muss neu erfunden werden
Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht
Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten weiterhin
Steuerklasse, Altersvorsorge, Spenden  das sind die Last-Minute Steuer-Tricks

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmenthaus prognostiziert Kurssturz bei der Nel Asa-Aktie
Palantir-Aktie hebt ab: Was jetzt noch in den Kursen steckt
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben
DAX-Chartanalyse: An dieser Hürde kommt er nicht vorbei
Newsticker Corona: Türkei meldet zehnten Negativ-Rekord in Folge bei Todesfällen

Heute im Fokus

DAX sinkt -- Lufthansa optimistisch für Weihnachten -- Bayer siegt in Glyphosat-Streit -- Daimler zuversichtlich für 2021 -- TUI, Tesla im Fokus

3M streicht weltweit 2.900 Stellen. Merck KGaA und Artios Pharma kooperieren im Bereich DNA-Reparaturmechanismen. Vodafone will stärker auf Ökostrom setzen. Borussia Dortmund verhandelt mit Profis über weiteren Gehaltsverzicht. Nestlé investiert Milliarden in Klimaschutz. US-Notenbank: Wirtschaft bleibt auf Wachstumskurs. S&P senkt Ausblick für Vivendi auf negativ. Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen