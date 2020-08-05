  • Suche
Angst vor Inflation - was die Notenbanken tun können, wenn die Preise deutlich steigen, erklärt Bert Flossbach.-w-
15.04.2021 23:00

Diodes Incorporated to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Joining Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Incorporated, will be Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations. The Company intends to distribute the announcement of its first quarter 2021 financial results on that same day at 3:05 p.m. Central Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time).

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-855-232-8957
International Call Number: +1-315-625-6979
Pass code: 5947578

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through May 13, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 5947578. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt.

Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https://investor.diodes.com. Please click on the webcast link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay webcast will be available shortly thereafter on the Companys website for approximately 90 days.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poors SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the worlds leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com

08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
12.02.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
09.11.2012Diodes holdNeedham & Company, LLC
03.08.2010Diodes neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.12.2006Update Diodes Inc.: NeutralUBS
05.05.2006Update Diodes Inc.: HoldStanford Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Diodes Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
ESG  Wie schlagen sich nachhaltige Indizes?
Vontobel: Krypto IPO - Handelsplattform Coinbase ist an der Börse
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vorbörslich stabiler
JP Morgan verfünffacht Gewinn - Aktie fällt
DZ BANK - Brent verteidigt Support bei 60 USD erfolgreich!
Investment-News

Die Krypto-Plattform Coinbase elektrisiert die Börsianer
Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Angst vor Inflation
Podcast: Aufholeffekte für Corona-Verlierer - Marktkommentar April mit Markus Koch
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
Nicht dabei beim Kursfeuerwerk? Wie Sie jetzt am besten 100.000 Euro anlegen
Die Geburt einer Epochen-Aktie und die Wiedergeburt eines Geld-Klassikers
Nach Amazon, Google und Facebook  es gibt eine neue Epochen-Aktie
Weltrettung und Reichtum  diese Indexfonds sind grün und lukrativ

DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen geht die Luft aus - US-Bilanzen im Blick
DAX-Chartanalyse: Keine Korrektur ist auch eine Antwort
Krypto 1x1: Alles was Sie zu dem mit Spannung erwarteten Börsengang von Coinbase wissen müssen
Branchentrends: Die Rückkehr der Zykliker - diese Aktien und Fonds dürften sich lohnen
Morgan Stanley setzt auf Megatrend Wasserstoff: Warum Nel Asa und ITM ein Kauf sind

Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bank of America verdoppelt Gewinn -- CureVac mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Drägerwerk, RWE im Fokus

Merck & Co stoppt Studie mit COVID-19-Mittel bei Krankenhauspatienten. SAP und Telekom sollen EU-Technik für COVID-Reisezertifikat bauen. PepsiCo wächst im Heimatmarkt. Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca. UnitedHealth erhöht nach Auftaktquartal über Erwartung Prognose. Gehaltsstreit überschattet Antritt des neuen UniCredit-Chefs.

