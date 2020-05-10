  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
25.01.2021 23:00

Diodes Incorporated to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on February 16

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results.

Joining Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Incorporated, will be Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations. The Company intends to distribute the announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results on that same day at 3:05 p.m. Central Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time).

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-855-232-8957
International Call Number: +1-315-625-6979
Pass code: 8035448

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 23, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 8035448. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt.

Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https://investor.diodes.com. Please click on the webcast link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay webcast will be available shortly thereafter on the Companys website for approximately 90 days.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poors SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the worlds leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Nachrichten zu Diodes Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Diodes News
RSS Feed
Diodes zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Diodes Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
12.02.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
09.11.2012Diodes holdNeedham & Company, LLC
03.08.2010Diodes neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.12.2006Update Diodes Inc.: NeutralUBS
05.05.2006Update Diodes Inc.: HoldStanford Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Diodes Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Diodes News

15.01.21Diodes Incorporated Stock To Return To Early 2020 Levels?
Weitere Diodes News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital: Wie investiere ich in Gold?
EU verärgert über AstraZeneca - Aktie zieht dennoch an
DZ BANK - Varta und VW - Ist die Party schon vorbei oder fängt sie jetzt erst richtig an?
Goldpreis, Ölpreis: Große Woche steht bevor FOMC, US Q4 BIP im Fokus
Vontobel: Smart Farming  die dritte grüne Revolution
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Deutsche sparen - an der Rendite. Erfahren Sie mehr zu der aktuellen Studie der Allianz Research im Allvest Magazin.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Neustart für Amerika?
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Duration und Risikoaufschlag
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Diodes-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Diodes Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie jetzt Hunderte Euro beim Strom
3444 Euro pro Jahr  in diesen Städten können Sie die Miete am stärksten drücken
Tesla, SAP und Ifo - das bringt die Börsen-Woche
Alles auf Aktien - das ist der tägliche Börsen-Shot von WELT
Für die Reichsten ist die Krise vorbei  Corona verschärft Ungleichheit

News von

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor ETF: Breit diversifizierter Einstieg in unterberbewertete Titel
DAX-Ausblick: Neuer US-Präsident gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Citi erwartet Boom bei Nel Asa und ITM Power und rät zum Kauf der Aktien
Fresenius-Aktie: Unterschätztes Aufholpotenzial - günstige Einstiegschance
Nach der Korrektur der Vorwoche: Bitcoin profitiert von der Rückkehr der Inflation

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt mit starkem Verlust -- ifo-Index im Januar gefallen -- Siemens Energy bestätigt Jahresausblick -- Siltronic-Übernahme -- Apple, Telekom, VW, Lufthansa im Fokus

Linde erhöht Quartalsdividende um 10 Prozent - neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm. Berliner Chemiekonzern Atotech strebt an die New Yorker Börse. Modernas Impfstoff schützt wohl gegen Virus-Varianten. Liberty Steel legt Offerte für thyssen-Stahl vor. Merck & Co stellt Entwicklung zweier COVID-Impfstoffe ein. Dr. Martens-Eigentümer wollen bei Börsengang 1,5 Milliarden Euro einnehmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen