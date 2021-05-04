  • Suche
19.01.2022 23:00

Diodes Incorporated to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 9

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results.

Joining Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Incorporated, will be Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gurmeet Dhaliwal, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Marketing. The Company intends to distribute the announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on that same day at 3:05 p.m. Central Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time).

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-855-232-8957
International Call Number: +1-315-625-6979
Pass code: 5962018

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 16, 2022. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 5962018. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt.

Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https://investor.diodes.com. Please click on the webcast link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay webcast will be available shortly thereafter on the Companys website for approximately 90 days.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poors SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the worlds leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com

08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
12.02.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
09.11.2012Diodes holdNeedham & Company, LLC
03.08.2010Diodes neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.12.2006Update Diodes Inc.: NeutralUBS
05.05.2006Update Diodes Inc.: HoldStanford Research

