finanzen.net
15.10.2020 23:00

Diodes Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) will host a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter financial results.

Joining Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Incorporated, will be Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations. The Company intends to distribute the announcement of its third quarter 2020 financial results on that same day at 3:05 p.m. Central Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time).

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-855-232-8957
International Call Number: +1-315-625-6979
Pass code: 3088808

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through November 16, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the pass code is 3088808. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same pass code at the prompt.

Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://www.diodes.com. Please click on the webcast link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay webcast will be available shortly thereafter on the Companys website for approximately 90 days.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poors SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the worlds leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com

Nachrichten zu Diodes Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Diodes News
RSS Feed
Diodes zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Diodes Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
08.02.2018Diodes BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.11.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
04.09.2015Diodes OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.08.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
12.02.2015Diodes BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.10.2017Diodes HoldThe Benchmark Company
09.11.2012Diodes holdNeedham & Company, LLC
03.08.2010Diodes neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.12.2006Update Diodes Inc.: NeutralUBS
05.05.2006Update Diodes Inc.: HoldStanford Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Diodes Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Diodes News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Diodes News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Daniela Meyer und Astrid Zehbe: Wie machen sich Frauen fit für die Geldanlage?
Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Jahresendrally?
Südzucker verzeichnet Ergebnissprung - Aktie leidet
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben einplanen
Vontobel: Die Zukunft der deutschen Automobilbranche
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Mehrheit der Selbstständigen sorgt falsch fürs Alter vor
GFG liegt im Trend
Gold schützt doppelt
Financial Fact: US-Tech-Aktien beeinflussen Wertentwicklung vieler Fonds und Portfolios maßgeblich.
Kurz­zeit­kenn­zei­chen: Das Nummern­schild für Probe­fahrten, Prüfungs­fahrten und Überfüh­rungs­fahrten - wichtige Fakten
Allvest: Zwei Bausteine für Ihren Anlageerfolg.
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Diodes-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Diodes Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
610 Euro? So viel kostet ein fairer Schlüsseldienst in Ihrer Region
Das waren die besten Deals beim Prime Day 2020
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Fernseher am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das sollten Sie wissen

News von

DAX drei Prozent im Minus: Corona- und Brexit-Sorgen setzen Börsen schwer zu - "Garstiger Cocktail"
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält den ersten Millionenauftrag aus Polen
Newsticker Corona: 8804 Neuinfektionen in Italien
DAX-Chartanalyse: Anzeichen eines neuen Richtungswechsels
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Insider - Nestle leitet Verkauf von Wasser-Marken ein

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich wenig verändert -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- zooplus erhöht Prognose -- Aphria mit roten Zahlen -- Morgan Stanley verdient mehr -- Drägerwerk steigert Umsatz -- Walgreens, Evonik im Fokus

Sanofi will bald klinische Studie mit Corona-Impfstoff starten. United Airlines erleidet weiteren Milliardenverlust. Marianne Janik wird Chefin von Microsoft Deutschland. Veolia finanziert Kauf von Engies Suez-Anteil mit 2-Milliarden-Euro-Bond. ZEAL Network hebt Jahresprognose an. Roche stabilisiert Umsatz und bekräftigt Prognose. TRATON setzt Frist für Navistar-Angebot bis Freitag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Beherbergungsverbot für Reisende aus Corona-Risikogebieten steht derzeit in der Kritik. Wie stehen Sie dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Dow letztlich wenig verändert -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- zooplus erhöht Prognose -- Aphria mit roten Zahlen -- Morgan Stanley verdient mehr -- Drägerwerk steigert Umsatz -- Walgreens, Evonik im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:54 Uhr
UK-Fonds schlägt Peer-Group dank Tesla-Aktie um Längen
Marktberichte
22:34 Uhr
Verluste eingedämmt: Dow schließt etwas schwächer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1
CureVacA2P71U
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
Lufthansa AG823212