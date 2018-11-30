finanzen.net
04.06.2019
DionyMed Brands Inc. CEO Edward Fields to Participate on Panel at the Piper Jaffray 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

DionyMed Brands Inc. ("DionyMed or the "Company") (CSE: DYME; OTCQB: DYMEF), a multi-state cannabis brands, distribution and direct-to-consumer delivery platform, today announced that the Company will participate at Piper Jaffrays 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on June 6, 2019, at The Pierre hotel in New York City.

DionyMeds Chief Executive Officer, Edward Fields, is scheduled to participate in the "Connecting with U.S. Consumers: Retail & Online Delivery panel discussion from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day of the conference.

"Cannabis continues its evolution into a mainstream consumer packaged goods product and our inclusion at the Piper Jaffray CPG conference is evidence of our expanding position, stated DYME CEO Edward Fields. "I look forward to sharing DionyMeds business model and how our strong insights about emerging consumer preferences in the retail and direct-to-consumer segment of the cannabis industry are fueling our continued growth in the evolving cannabis industry.

About DionyMed

Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands platform, supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles. DionyMed serves cannabis consumers through retail dispensary distribution and direct-to-consumer fulfillment with its growing portfolio of award-winning brands. Learn more at dionymed.com and follow @DYME_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Companys beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Companys control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects or "does not expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts, "intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might or "will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements, including but not limited to the risk factors set out in the Listing Statement of the Company available on the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

