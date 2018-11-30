DionyMed Brands Inc. CEO Edward Fields to Participate on Panel at the Piper Jaffray 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

DionyMed Brands Inc. ("DionyMed or the "Company")
(CSE: DYME; OTCQB: DYMEF), a multi-state cannabis brands, distribution
and direct-to-consumer delivery platform, today announced that the
Company will participate at Piper Jaffrays 39th Annual Consumer
Marketplace Conference on June 6, 2019, at The Pierre hotel in New York
City.
DionyMeds Chief Executive Officer, Edward Fields, is scheduled to
participate in the "Connecting with U.S. Consumers: Retail & Online
Delivery panel discussion from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET and will be
available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day of the conference.
"Cannabis continues its evolution into a mainstream consumer packaged
goods product and our inclusion at the Piper Jaffray CPG conference is
evidence of our expanding position, stated DYME CEO Edward Fields. "I
look forward to sharing DionyMeds business model and how our strong
insights about emerging consumer preferences in the retail and
direct-to-consumer segment of the cannabis industry are fueling our
continued growth in the evolving cannabis industry.
About DionyMed
Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands platform,
supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the
medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products
in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and
edibles. DionyMed serves cannabis consumers through retail dispensary
distribution and direct-to-consumer fulfillment with its growing
portfolio of award-winning brands. Learn more at dionymed.com and follow
@DYME_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn.
