DionyMed Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2018 Financial Results

DionyMed
Brands Inc. ("DionyMed or the "Company) (CSE: DYME)
(OTCQB: DYMEF), a multi-state cannabis brands, distribution and
delivery platform, announced today its consolidated financial results
for the fourth quarter and its audited financial results for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2018. All figures are reported in US dollars,
unless otherwise indicated.
DionyMed develops and markets its award-winning, wholly-owned "house
brands and sells a curated portfolio of third-party brands. DionyMed
reaches customers through its Distribution and Direct-to-Consumer
platform. The Distribution business distributes and sells to over 875
retail dispensaries in California and Oregon. The Direct-to-Consumer
platform sells products online and delivers directly to customers.
|
$ in 000s
|
|
For the three months
ended December 31, 2018
|
|
For the ten months
ended December 31, 2018
|
Revenue stream
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
3,514
|
|
8,130
|
Direct-to-Consumer
|
|
1,993
|
|
1,993
|
Total Reported Revenue
|
|
5,507
|
|
10,123
|
Gross revenue of logistics product delivered through the Company 1
|
|
3,495
|
|
6,175
|
Revenue of total product processed through the Company
|
|
9,002
|
|
16,298
|
Hometown Heart prior to Master Services Agreement being effective
|
|
7,194
|
|
n/a
|
Proforma
|
|
16,196
|
|
n/a
|
1 Based on contractual arrangements with these customers,
the Company only recognizes the net service fees of the product
values processed through its distribution network. The Company is
adjusting these contracts to recognize the full value of products
with an expected completion date by the end of Q2 2019.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Company
recognized record revenue of $5.5 million, in addition to $3.5 million
of gross value of product processed through the Company for third
parties not included in the above, for a total of $9.0 million of
product sales by or through the Company in the quarter.
For the ten-month period ended December 31, 2018, the Company recognized
revenue of $10.1 million, in addition to $6.2 million of gross value of
product processed through the Company for third parties not included in
the above, for a total of $16.3 million of product sales by or through
the Company during the period.
The Distribution business recorded revenue of $3.5 million plus an
additional $3.5 million in gross value of product processed through the
Company for a total of $7.0 million of product sales by or through the
Companys distribution business.
The Direct-to-Consumer business recorded revenue of $2.0 million through
Hometown Heart, which was consolidated by the Company commencing on
December 13, 2018. Hometown Heart recorded an additional $7.2 million of
revenue for the quarter, prior to December 13, 2018, for total revenue
of Hometown Heart of $9.2 million for the full fourth quarter.
The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.3 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and $19.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2018.1
|
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that does not
have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be
comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The
Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a realistic indicator of
operating performance and is useful in performing year-over-year
comparisons. However, this non-IFRS financial measure should be
viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the Companys
results of operations reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is
defined and reconciled in the Companys management discussion and
analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available at www.sedar.com
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2018 Highlights
|
$ in 000s
|
|
For the three months
ended December 31, 2018
|
|
For the ten months
ended December 31, 2018
|
Distribution incl. gross revenue of logistics product 1
|
|
7,009
|
|
|
14,305
|
|
Direct-to-Consumer
|
|
1,993
|
|
|
1,993
|
|
Revenue of total product processed through the Company
|
|
9,002
|
|
|
16,298
|
|
Distribution
|
|
875
|
|
|
1,898
|
|
Direct-to-Consumer
|
|
1,086
|
|
|
1,086
|
|
Total Gross Profit
|
|
1,961
|
|
|
2,984
|
|
Gross Margin %
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
1 Based on contractual arrangements with these customers,
the Company only recognizes the net service fees of the product
values processed through its distribution network. The Company is
adjusting these contracts to recognize the full value of products
with an expected completion date by the end of Q2 2019.
Financial
-
Completed a $25.7 million (C$35 million) pre-RTO financing
-
Fourth quarter product sales reached $9.0 million, including $5.0
million of products processed through the Companys Distribution
business, but not recorded as revenue
-
Product sales for the ten-month period ended December 31, 2018 reached
$16.3 million, including $6.2 million of gross value of product
processed through the Company, but not recorded as revenue
-
Gross profit was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter, representing a
gross margin of 21.7% of Company revenue
-
Gross profit was $3.0 million for the ten-month period ended December
31, 2018, representing a gross margin of 18.3% of Company revenue
-
Gross margins in the Distribution business for the three- and
ten-month periods ended December 31, 2018 were 12.5% and 13.2%,
respectively
-
Gross margins in the Direct-to-Consumer business were 54.5% for both
the three- and ten-month periods ended December 31, 2018
Operational
-
Acquired the assets of Rise Logistics, a technology-focused
distribution company in California, in June 2018
-
Acquired the assets of Winberry Farms, an award-winning concentrate
and vape cartridge brand in Oregon, in August 2018
-
Effective December 13, 2018, subsequent to exercising its option to
acquire all the shares of Hometown Heart (the "Hometown Shares),
the Company transferred all of the Hometown Shares to a single
individual who was a former owner of shares of Hometown Heart in
consideration for the grant of an irrevocable option (the "Option)
to re-acquire the Hometown Shares for a nominal amount following the
receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The Company and Hometown
Heart entered into a master services agreement (the "Master Services
Agreement) which gives the Company control over Hometown Heart and
provides Hometown Heart with management, labor administration,
marketing, branding, professional, banking, record-keeping,
intellectual property, governance, and other support services. The
Company has consolidated the accounts of Hometown Heart in its
consolidated financial accounts since December 13, 2018 as a result of
the Master Services Agreement and the Option. Hometown Heart generated
total revenue of $8.9 million for the three-month period ended
December 31, 2018.
The Company continues to improve its gross margins and platform
efficiency to reduce costs and improve its Adjusted EBITDA. The Company
remains focused on additional opportunities to grow its platform both
organically and through acquisitions in current markets and new markets
including Colorado and Michigan.
"In 2018, DionyMed quickly evolved into a leading cannabis brands
platform as a result of our dual channel strategy for reaching cannabis
consumers in California and beyond. With over 90% penetration into the
California retail dispensary market and more than 1 million deliveries
from the largest Direct-to-Consumer platform in the industry, DionyMed
is increasing brand equity and awareness for both house and third-party
cannabis brands. said Edward Fields, CEO of DionyMed. "Our efforts in
2018 successfully laid the groundwork for growing one of the most
efficient cannabis brands platforms, and we are now accelerating growth
in contribution margin, new user adoption (six times since the end of
the first quarter), and top line revenue (ten times since the end of the
first quarter) .
He continued, "We will continue to scale our dynamic cannabis brands
platform building one of the industrys leading cannabis brand
portfolios leading to continued financial growth, with first quarter
2019 revenue increasing to $14.2 million, an increase of 155% from the
fourth quarter of 2018. As our award-winning Winberry Farms continues to
drive sales and margin expansion in California, Oregon and Nevada. We
are adding new brands, including edibles innovator Blue Kudu (pending)
and CBD Alive, to our brands portfolio. We remain focused and committed
to enhancing our distribution and Direct-to-Consumer fulfillment of
these leading cannabis brands in new markets throughout the US as
regulations and markets continue to open and evolve.
About DionyMed
Founded in 2017, DionyMed is a multi-state cannabis brands platform,
supporting cultivators, manufacturers and award-winning brands in the
medical and adult-use cannabis markets. DionyMed sells branded products
in every category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates and
edibles. DionyMed serves cannabis consumers through retail dispensary
distribution and direct-to-consumer fulfillment with its growing
portfolio of award-winning brands. Learn more at dionymed.com and
follow @DYME_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information"
within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may
also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only the Companys beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of the Companys control. Generally, such forward-looking
information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects or "does not
expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts,
"intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might or
"will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved and
include, without limitation, statements with respect to growth of the
Chill platform, the expansion of the Companys US operational footprint
and product portfolio, the launch of additional brands such as Blue
Kudu, the expansion of the Companys opportunities in new markets and
statements that imply that pending acquisitions will be completed, that
acquired brands will be expanded and that acquisitions will provide
benefits to the Company and its business and statements with respect to
future growth of the Company.
In connection with the forward-looking information and
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company
has made certain assumptions, including but not limited to: the growth
rate of the Chill delivery platform staying the same or increasing, the
market for cannabis continuing to grow and expand geographically, future
revenues being at least as high as current revenues (for purposes of
annualizing revenue), and the Company continuing to identify and
successfully acquire brands, assets and businesses that will advance its
business objectives .
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the
Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are
subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or
achievements of the Company to be materially different from those
expressed or implied by such information and statements, including but
not limited to: uptake of the Chill platform decreasing or the Company
not being able to scale the Chill platform, failure to launch additional
brands such as Blue Kudu successfully or at all, the Company being
unable to complete pending acquisitions, material changes in the
Companys business plan, there being material fluctuations in the
Companys share price and certain other risk factors set out in the
annual information form of the Company available on the Companys
profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used
in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information
and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced
herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All
subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements
attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly
qualified in its entirety by this notice.
The financial filings are available for review on the Companys SEDAR
profile at www.sedar.com.
