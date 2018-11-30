finanzen.net
27.06.2019 23:10
Discover Announces Plans to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44 Per Share and to Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion of Common Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced today that its capital plan for the four quarters ending June 30, 2020 contemplates share repurchases of up to $1.63 billion during the four quarters ending June 30, 2020 and an increase in the companys quarterly dividend from $0.40 to $0.44 per share of common stock. The Board of Directors is scheduled to approve a new share repurchase program and will consider the dividend increase at its July meeting.

The companys capital plan contemplates actions that maintain capital ratios to meet regulatory and legal requirements and support the companys funding and other capital markets activities. The timing and exact amount of repurchases under the new repurchase program will be based on market conditions and other factors, including Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments  Credit Losses, commonly known as CECL, which becomes effective on January 1, 2020, and will change how financial institutions, including the company, account for expected credit losses.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect managements estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends and share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the companys board of directors and will depend upon the companys results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", "Risk Factors and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and under "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
