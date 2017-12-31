Discover Card Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

For the fourth time in five years, Discover ranked highest for credit card customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies by J.D. Power. Discover received a total of 836 points out of a possible 1,000, according to the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study SM, outpacing the industry average by 35 points.

"This latest recognition from J.D. Power as the industry leader in customer satisfaction is a credit to our hard-working employees and their dedication to putting the customer first, said David Nelms, chairman and CEO of Discover. "The credit card landscape is extremely competitive, so across our entire company, we strive to deliver the best experiences to our cardmembers every day.

The J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction StudySM collected feedback from more than 24,000 credit card users, measuring the level of satisfaction customers have with their primary credit card company. Discover cardmembers ranked the company highest in Overall Satisfaction and Loyalty. Within the Overall Satisfaction category, Discover ranked first for rewards, credit card terms, communication and channel activities.

Customer service and satisfaction have been Discover hallmarks since the companys founding in 1986, and the company continues to offer cardmembers 24/7 live, U.S.-based customer service by phone, online and via in-app messaging. In 2017, Discover extended its cardmember benefits when it became the first major credit card to provide its cardmembers with the ability to activate Social Security number alerts and new account alerts for free1.

Discover is the only major credit card issuer that offers a full suite of cards, all with no annual fee2, including cash back, travel and student cards. Other cardmember benefits include:

Cashback Match  only Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardmembers earn at the end of their first year 3

FICO ® Credit Scores for free on monthly statements and online through Credit Scorecard 4

Credit Scores for free on monthly statements and online through Credit Scorecard $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee  Cardmembers are never responsible for unauthorized purchases on their Discover card

Ability to redeem rewards for cash in any amount and at any time; plus, cashback never expires 5

Freeze it®  An on/off switch that enables cardmembers to freeze their account in seconds using the Discover mobile app or website if they misplace their card to prevent new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers

