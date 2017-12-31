For the fourth time in five years, Discover ranked highest for credit
card customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies by J.D.
Power. Discover received a total of 836 points out of a possible 1,000,
according to the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study
SM, outpacing the industry average by 35 points.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005098/en/
Discover Card Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power (Photo: Business Wire)
"This latest recognition from J.D. Power as the industry leader in
customer satisfaction is a credit to our hard-working employees and
their dedication to putting the customer first, said David Nelms,
chairman and CEO of Discover. "The credit card landscape is extremely
competitive, so across our entire company, we strive to deliver the best
experiences to our cardmembers every day.
The J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction StudySM
collected feedback from more than 24,000 credit card users, measuring
the level of satisfaction customers have with their primary credit card
company. Discover cardmembers ranked the company highest in Overall
Satisfaction and Loyalty. Within the Overall Satisfaction category,
Discover ranked first for rewards, credit card terms, communication and
channel activities.
Customer service and satisfaction have been Discover hallmarks since the
companys founding in 1986, and the company continues to offer
cardmembers 24/7 live, U.S.-based customer service by phone, online and
via in-app messaging. In 2017, Discover extended its cardmember benefits
when it became the first major credit card to provide its cardmembers
with the ability to activate Social Security number alerts and new
account alerts for free1.
Discover is the only major credit card issuer that offers a full suite
of cards, all with no annual fee2, including cash back,
travel and student cards. Other cardmember benefits include:
-
Cashback Match only Discover automatically matches all the cash
back new cardmembers earn at the end of their first year3
-
FICO® Credit Scores for free on monthly statements and
online through Credit Scorecard4
-
$0 Fraud Liability Guarantee Cardmembers are never responsible for
unauthorized purchases on their Discover card
-
Ability to redeem rewards for cash in any amount and at any time;
plus, cashback never expires5
-
Freeze it® An on/off switch that enables cardmembers to
freeze their account in seconds using the Discover mobile app or
website if they misplace their card to prevent new purchases, cash
advances and balance transfers
For more information about Discover, visit www.discover.com.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment
services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S.
financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become
one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues
the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private
student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings
accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking
business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover
Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one
of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club
International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190
countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
1Discover® Identity Alerts currently include the following
services: (a) daily monitoring of your Experian® credit report and an
alert when a new account is listed on your report; (b) daily monitoring
of thousands of risky websites known for revealing personal information
and an alert if your Social Security Number on is found on such a
website. The Primary cardmember must agree online to receive identity
alerts. To see a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit discover.com/freealerts.
2Discover credit cards: 0% 24.74% intro APR for
purchases and 0%-10.99% intro APR for balance transfers for 6-18 months;
then variable 13.74%-24.74%. . Cash Advance variable APR 26.7%. Online
pricing as of July 2018 and is subject to change. Call 1-800-DISCOVER or
visit Discover.com for details about credit costs and terms. 3 Cashback
Match: After the first 12 consecutive billing periods that your new
account is open, we will match all of the cash back rewards you've
earned and apply them to your account in the following one or two
billing periods. This promotional offer may not be offered in the
future. See Discover.com to learn more.
3 Cashback Match: After the first 12 consecutive billing
periods that your new account is open, we will match all of the cash
back rewards you've earned and apply them to your account in the
following one or two billing periods. This promotional offer may not be
offered in the future. See Discover.com to learn more.
4FICO® SCORE FOR DISCOVER CARDMEMBERS: FICO® Credit Scores
are disclosed on monthly statements and are based on data from
TransUnion® and may be different from other credit scores. Limitations
apply to the FICO® Credit Score benefit. See Discover.com/FICO to learn
more. FICO is a registered trademark of the Fair Isaac Corporation in
the United States and other countries.
5Discover will credit your account with your rewards balance
if your account is closed or has not been used in 18 months.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005098/en/