Discover Card Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

For the fourth time in five years, Discover ranked highest for credit card customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies by J.D. Power. Discover received a total of 836 points out of a possible 1,000, according to the J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study SM, outpacing the industry average by 35 points.

"This latest recognition from J.D. Power as the industry leader in customer satisfaction is a credit to our hard-working employees and their dedication to putting the customer first, said David Nelms, chairman and CEO of Discover. "The credit card landscape is extremely competitive, so across our entire company, we strive to deliver the best experiences to our cardmembers every day.

The J.D. Power 2018 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction StudySM collected feedback from more than 24,000 credit card users, measuring the level of satisfaction customers have with their primary credit card company. Discover cardmembers ranked the company highest in Overall Satisfaction and Loyalty. Within the Overall Satisfaction category, Discover ranked first for rewards, credit card terms, communication and channel activities.

Customer service and satisfaction have been Discover hallmarks since the companys founding in 1986, and the company continues to offer cardmembers 24/7 live, U.S.-based customer service by phone, online and via in-app messaging. In 2017, Discover extended its cardmember benefits when it became the first major credit card to provide its cardmembers with the ability to activate Social Security number alerts and new account alerts for free1.

Discover is the only major credit card issuer that offers a full suite of cards, all with no annual fee2, including cash back, travel and student cards. Other cardmember benefits include:

  • Cashback Match  only Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardmembers earn at the end of their first year3
  • FICO® Credit Scores for free on monthly statements and online through Credit Scorecard4
  • $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee  Cardmembers are never responsible for unauthorized purchases on their Discover card
  • Ability to redeem rewards for cash in any amount and at any time; plus, cashback never expires5
  • Freeze it®  An on/off switch that enables cardmembers to freeze their account in seconds using the Discover mobile app or website if they misplace their card to prevent new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers

For more information about Discover, visit www.discover.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1Discover® Identity Alerts currently include the following services: (a) daily monitoring of your Experian® credit report and an alert when a new account is listed on your report; (b) daily monitoring of thousands of risky websites known for revealing personal information and an alert if your Social Security Number on is found on such a website. The Primary cardmember must agree online to receive identity alerts. To see a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit discover.com/freealerts.

2Discover credit cards: 0%  24.74% intro APR for purchases and 0%-10.99% intro APR for balance transfers for 6-18 months; then variable 13.74%-24.74%. . Cash Advance variable APR 26.7%. Online pricing as of July 2018 and is subject to change. Call 1-800-DISCOVER or visit Discover.com for details about credit costs and terms. 3 Cashback Match: After the first 12 consecutive billing periods that your new account is open, we will match all of the cash back rewards you've earned and apply them to your account in the following one or two billing periods. This promotional offer may not be offered in the future. See Discover.com to learn more.

3 Cashback Match: After the first 12 consecutive billing periods that your new account is open, we will match all of the cash back rewards you've earned and apply them to your account in the following one or two billing periods. This promotional offer may not be offered in the future. See Discover.com to learn more.

4FICO® SCORE FOR DISCOVER CARDMEMBERS: FICO® Credit Scores are disclosed on monthly statements and are based on data from TransUnion® and may be different from other credit scores. Limitations apply to the FICO® Credit Score benefit. See Discover.com/FICO to learn more. FICO is a registered trademark of the Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

5Discover will credit your account with your rewards balance if your account is closed or has not been used in 18 months.

