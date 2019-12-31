finanzen.net
Üben Sie das Forex & CFD Trading kostenlos in einem risikofreien Demokonto bei Admiral Markets!-w-
30.06.2020 00:26

Discover Discloses Stress Capital Buffer and Planned Capital Actions

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today announced that the company has received the results of the Federal Reserves 2020 supervisory stress testing and capital plan review exercise. Discovers preliminary stress capital buffer (SCB) has been set at 3.5%. The final SCB for Discover and other firms subject to the Federal Reserves capital plan rule is expected to be finalized in August and will take effect on October 1, 2020.

With regard to capital actions, the company plans to continue its $0.44 per share common stock dividend in the third quarter, subject to approval by its Board of Directors. The company suspended its share repurchase program in March 2020 in recognition of the economic environment at that time and will not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2020. Thereafter, the company will determine its share repurchase strategy, subject to the SCB and any other regulatory limitations, after consideration of company results and prevailing and expected economic conditions.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, which speak to our expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "aim, "will, "may, "should, "could, "would, "likely, and similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect managements estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends and share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the companys board of directors and will depend upon a number of factors, including the companys results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors such as the effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and measures taken to mitigate the pandemic and their impact on the aforementioned factors as well as on our credit quality, general economic and financial markets, changes in economic variables, such as the availability of consumer credit, the housing market, energy costs, the number and size of personal bankruptcy filings, the rate of unemployment, the levels of consumer confidence and consumer debt, and investor sentiment, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", "Risk Factors and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and under "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors in the companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.05.20
Wie Experten die Discover Financial Services-Aktie im Mai einstuften (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Discover Financial Services-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
Discover Financial Services präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
Discover Financial Services wird eine stabile Dividende auszahlen (MyDividends)
21.04.20
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Discover Financial Services veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie im März 2020 (finanzen.net)
23.01.20
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

31.05.20Wie Experten die Discover Financial Services-Aktie im Mai einstuften
26.06.20Democrats fail to override Trump veto on student loan policy
03.06.20California Sues Betsy DeVos Over Student Loan Forgiveness
22.06.20Discover Financial Services upgraded to buy from neutral at UBS
02.06.20Why 147.000 People Were Rejected For Student Loan Forgiveness
27.06.20Student Loan Forgiveness: House Fails To Override Trump Veto
30.05.20With veto. Trump backs DeVos in battle over relief for scammed student-loan borrowers
30.05.20Trump Vetoes Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
05.06.20Market Extra: The recovery is happening. right? Why $9 billion of student loan bonds just got downgraded
18.06.20Proposal: Don’t Cancel Student Loan Debt
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - Vermeiden Sie diese 7 Todsünden an der Börse
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Anlegerstimmung von panisch zu optimistisch
Vontobel: DAX-Schwergewicht SAP: "langweilige" Investmentidee?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Zeit für Qualität
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

29.06.20American Express (AXP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
29.06.20Visa (V) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
29.06.20MasterCard (MA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
29.06.20Class Action Alleges Visa-Acquired Co Was ‘Data Plumbing’ Venmo. Cash App & More
29.06.20China to impose new visa restrictions on US citizens over Hong Kong row
29.06.20American Express and Other Banks Are Pumping the Brakes on Balance Transfer Deals
29.06.20Wirecard-Pleite: Was Mastercard-Kunden und Sparer jetzt wissen müssen
29.06.20Mastercard Expands Tie-Up to Fortify Presence in Asia Pacific
29.06.20American Express Commits More than $200 Million to Help Get Customers Shopping Small with its Largest-Ever Global Shop Small® Campaign
28.06.20An Post assure Mastercard holders ‘they’ll be protected’

News von

Jetzt gilt die 20-Milliarden-Wette  an die fast niemand glaubt
Kindersitz, Anhänger und Lastenrad  so sitzt Ihr Kind sicher
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
Mit Expertenwissen nutzen Sie die Mehrwertsteuersenkung am besten
Der 0,5-Faktor soll die Inkasso-Abzocke beenden

News von

Regierung bemüht sich um Schadensbegrenzung im Fall Wirecard
DAX-Marktausblick: Anleger halten Börsenrally widerwillig am Leben
DAX verteidigt 12.000er Marke - Corona-Sorgen bleiben - Wirecard mit größten Kursplus der DAX-Geschichte
Allianz-Aktie, Commerzbank & Co.: 3x-Kaufen und 3x-Verkaufen bei deutschen Standardaktien
Goldpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Wirecard jetzt offiziell unter vorläufiger Insolvenzverwaltung -- BioNTech sammelt frisches Kapital ein -- Boeing, Coty, Amazon, Facebook im Fokus

Gilead legt Preis für Remdesivir-Behandlung gegen COVID-19 fest. Chesapeake Energy meldet Insolvenz an. Airbus drosselt Produktion und will Stellen streichen. BVB erwartet zweistelligen Millionenverlust. Commerzbank könnte offenbar bis zu 7.000 Stellen abbauen. BP verkauft Petrochemiegeschäft für fünf Milliarden Dollar. BlackRock stuft europäische Aktien hoch und US-Papiere herunter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.06.20
Wall Street letztlich höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Wirecard jetzt offiziell unter vorläufiger Insolvenzverwaltung -- BioNTech sammelt frisches Kapital ein -- Boeing, Coty, Amazon, Facebook im Fokus
Sonstiges
29.06.20
Silber als Anlage - in diesem Jahr besser als Gold?
Aktie im Fokus
29.06.20
Investor mit Kritik an Tesla: Elon Musk kann eine Sache besonders gut
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T