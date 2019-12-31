Discover Discloses Stress Capital Buffer and Planned Capital Actions

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today announced that the company has received the results of the Federal Reserves 2020 supervisory stress testing and capital plan review exercise. Discovers preliminary stress capital buffer (SCB) has been set at 3.5%. The final SCB for Discover and other firms subject to the Federal Reserves capital plan rule is expected to be finalized in August and will take effect on October 1, 2020.

With regard to capital actions, the company plans to continue its $0.44 per share common stock dividend in the third quarter, subject to approval by its Board of Directors. The company suspended its share repurchase program in March 2020 in recognition of the economic environment at that time and will not repurchase shares during the third quarter of 2020. Thereafter, the company will determine its share repurchase strategy, subject to the SCB and any other regulatory limitations, after consideration of company results and prevailing and expected economic conditions.

