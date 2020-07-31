  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
19.01.2021 23:05

Discover Financial Services Board of Directors Approves Repurchase of up to $1.1 Billion of Common Stock, Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new $1.1 billion share repurchase program, having suspended share repurchases since March 2020 in response to the economic recession. The new program expires on December 31, 2021, and can be terminated at any time.

The company expects to repurchase shares from time to time subject to the companys repurchase program limit, its capital plan, market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals, if any. The timing and exact amount of repurchases under the new repurchase program will be based on market conditions and other factors.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2021, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend (which includes a one-time payment for a long first dividend period) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $4,611 per share. The dividend equals $46.11 per depositary share (includes $30.63 semi-annual dividend plus $15.48 to account for the long first dividend period), each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 23, 2021, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on March 4, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect managements estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends are subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services and will depend upon the companys results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors, are subject to regulatory limitations and may become subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", "Risk Factors and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors in the companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt-ETF-Sparplan beim Renditesieger anlegen und vom ETF Boom profitieren (Anzeige)
18.01.21
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Discover Financial Services zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.11.20
Experten sehen bei Discover Financial Services-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
So stuften die Analysten die Discover Financial Services-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
23.10.20
Discover Financial Services legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
21.10.20
Discover Financial Services wird eine stabile Dividende auszahlen (MyDividends)
20.10.20
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie im Juli 2020 (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

05.01.21Erste Schätzungen: Discover Financial Services zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
18.01.21Ausblick: Discover Financial Services verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
18.12.20Wells Fargo to sell student-loan portfolio
21.12.20Wells Fargo to Sell Student Loan Portfolio to PE Firms
21.12.20Wells Fargo (WFC) to Divest Private Student Loan Portfolio
30.12.20Personal Finance Daily: Why it matters when stimulus money hits your account. and under a President Biden. expect more aggressive oversight of the student-loan industry
02.01.215 Student Loan Changes For 2021
05.01.21$2.000 Stimulus Checks Bad News For Student Loan Forgiveness
21.12.20Congress Extends Employer Student Loan Repayment Until 2025
22.12.205 Reasons Student Loan Relief May Have Been Left Out Of The Stimulus
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
Historischer Einbruch - Flugbranche setzt auf Schnelltests
Weekly Goldpreis Prognose: Noch nicht aus dem Gröbsten raus
Euro/US-Dollar: Weiter abwärts?
Vontobel: Aufschwung für Autohersteller
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Es war einmal ein Crash
Saisonale Muster bei grünen Aktien
Financial Fact: Asien-Aktien legten besten Start hin.
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

22:02 UhrCramers Tipps für unsichere Zeiten: Auf diese 10 Bereiche können Anleger 2021 setzen
16:20 UhrMastercard (MA) Ties Up to Offer Card Payment Solutions in France
15:32 UhrDoor open to talks with EU on visa arrangements for musicians. minister says
15:11 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa. T-Mobile US. Union Pacific Corp. Lowe's and 3M
14:37 UhrAmerican Express stocks surges after J.P. Morgan swings to bullish from bearish. boosts price target
18.01.21Top Analyst Reports for Visa. T-Mobile & Union Pacific
18.01.21Mastercard (MA) to Accelerate Digitization in Asia Pacific SMEs
18.01.21TenX schließt Konten und deaktiviert Visa Karten
18.01.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple. Mastercard. Sanofi. Comcast and Altria Group
15.01.21Top Stock Reports for Apple. Mastercard & Sanofi

News von

Stimmy Money  diese Aktien profitieren besonders vom nächsten Geldsegen
Diese Aktien könnten nach Corona die Gewinner sein
Angst vor der Inflation  so schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen
Riesige Unterschiede  so teuer ist Leitungswasser in Ihrer Region
Viel soll viel helfen  Jetzt kauft der Staat den Händlern die Ware ab

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmentbank setzt schockierendes Kursziel für Aktie von Nel Asa
Pennystocks: Neun deutsche Aktien unter einem Euro
Sieben weitere Top-Aktien- Favoriten für das Jahr 2021 mit Kurspotenzialen von bis zu 53 Prozent
Privater Krankenversicherer AXA verurteilt: Kann das Urteil auch mich betreffen?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kaufchance oder Richtungswechsel?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Microsoft steigt bei Robo-Auto-Startup ein -- BoA: Gewinneinbruch, GS verdient mehr -- ZEW-Ausblick etwas besser -- TeamViewer, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Zurich Insurance bestätigt Rückzug aus Nord Stream 2. FedEx will bis zu 6.300 Stellen in Europa streichen. EU-Flugaufsicht will Boeing 737 Max nächste Woche wieder starten lassen. Twitter: Türkei verhängt Werbeverbot. Lumentum will sich Laserhersteller Coherent schnappen. Twitter-Alternative Parler mit russischer Hilfe teilweise wieder online. Volkswagen: Ulbrich wird Entwicklungsvorstand der Kernmarke.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen