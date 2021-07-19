  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wechseln Sie zum Testsieger und sichern Sie sich bis zu 4.000  Prämie für Ihr Fondsdepot!-w-
18.01.2022 23:12

Discover Financial Services Declares Semi-Annual Dividend for Preferred and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on May 2, 2022, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $3,062.50 per share. The dividend equals $30.625 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 23, 2022, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock payable on March 3, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2022.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect managements estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends and share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the companys board of directors and will depend upon the companys results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", "Risk Factors and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and "Risk Factors in the companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
22.10.21
Discover Financial Services zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.10.21
Discover Financial Services gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
Discover Financial Services-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
18.10.21
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
05.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Discover Financial Services präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
23.07.21
Discover Financial Services stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
22.07.21
Discover Financial Services kauft eigene Aktien zurück und erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
19.07.21
Ausblick: Discover Financial Services präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

23.12.21Will Sofi Technologies Be Affected by the Extension of the Student Loan Payment Pause?
30.12.21Discover Financial Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on January 19. 2022. and Conference Call on January 20. 2022
12.01.22Personal Finance Daily: Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here’s why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments
03.01.22More Student Loan Relief Could Look Like This
17.12.21What to Know as Student Loan Repayments Restart in February 2022
18.12.21How Student Loans Will Change When Payments Restart In 2022
20.12.21Income Contingent Student Loan : Annual Financial Report
21.12.21Biden May Announce More Student Loan Relief This Week
22.12.214 Ways Biden Could Extend Student Loan Relief
22.12.21Biden extends pause on student loan payments until May 1
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

Micron (KGV 8,7) und starke Wachstumsperspektiven bei Autos und Datacentern
DAX: Die Zahlensaison läuft  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Teslas Cybertruck lässt auf sich warten - Aktionäre üben auch Geduld
Vontobel: Comeback der Kernenergie
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Upstart Holdings mit Achterbahnfahrt
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

20:09 UhrAmex annonce augmentation du placement privé par voie de prise ferme a 43M$
19:49 UhrCoinbase will let you use Mastercard to buy NFTs on its upcoming marketplace - CNET
18:35 UhrCoinbase partners with Mastercard for NFT marketplace purchases
13:05 UhrHere's What You Need to Know About Visa in 2022
10:59 UhrUK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel
08:53 UhrThe Latest: Djokovic visa saga to be subject of review
08:50 UhrHSBC: Visa weiterhin Zahlungsoption für britische Amazon Kunden
17.01.22Visa (V) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
17.01.22Amazon's UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa
17.01.22Onlinehändler: Streit um hohe Gebühren: Amazon UK akzeptiert wieder Visa-Kreditkarten

News von

Ewiger Boom  oder platzt jetzt die Immobilienblase?
Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock
20 Jahre alt, mehrere Lamborghinis und ein Luxus-Schuhgeschäft
Justizminister Buschmann kündigt Aufhebung des umstrittenen Paragrafen 219a an

News von

DAX im Minus: Zinserhöhungsängste drücken Aktien und treiben Bond-Renditen
TecDAX mit Verkaufssignal: Auch die Aktien von Morphosys, SMA Solar und Varta sehen schlecht aus
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
DAX im Plus: Europas Aktienmärkte auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet mit Verlust -- Microsoft kauft Activision -- Siemens verkauft Yunex -- Goldman Sachs verfehlt Erwartungen -- Vonovia: Dividendenerhöhung -- AUTO1, CureVac im Fokus

Zweitimpfung bei Johnson & Johnson nötig. BASF-Mehrheitsbeteiligung Wintershall Dea legt Fokus auf Erdgasgeschäft. Flughafen Wien erwartet 2022 Turnaround. Elon Musk kommt Mitte Februar erneut nach Deutschland. Covestro erwirbt restliche Anteile an Japan Fine Coatings. Nordex verzeichnet 2021 deutlich mehr Auftragseingänge. Daimler Truck steigert Absatz 2021 um ein Fünftel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen