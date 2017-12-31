+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
19.07.2018 22:54
Bewerten
(0)

Discover Financial Services Declares Semi-Annual Dividend for Preferred and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new $3.0 billion share repurchase program and increased the quarterly common stock dividend from $0.35 to $0.40 per share. The new share repurchase program expires on January 31, 2020, and may be terminated at any time. This is a five quarter share repurchase program and replaces the prior five-quarter, $2.75 billion program. The company expects to make share repurchases from time to time subject to the companys capital plan, market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on September 6, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2018.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services also declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 30, 2018, to the holders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2018.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect managements estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs at that time, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The amount and timing of any future dividends and share repurchases are subject to the discretion of the companys board of directors and will depend upon the companys results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations) and other factors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions. Additional factors impacting dividends and share repurchases can be found in "Business - Supervision and Regulation", "Risk Factors and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and under "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements as more information becomes available.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21:33 Uhr
Illinois? lawsuit against Navient can proceed ? why student loan borrowers should pay attention (MarketWatch)
18.07.18
Here's How To Buy A House When You Have Student Loan Debt (Forbes)
13.07.18
What keeps 55% of Americans from saving for emergencies? Student loan debt (USA Today)
13.07.18
CFPB says Department of Education is obstructing suit against student loan giant (MarketWatch)
12.07.18
Watchdog says Education Dept. stonewalls student loan suit (Seattle Times)
02.07.18
Is Student Loan Forgiveness Worth It? (Forbes)
29.06.18
California sues nation's largest student loan servicer (FOX Business)
29.06.18
California sues nation?s largest student loan servicer (Seattle Times)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.10.2014Discover Financial Services Mkt PerformBurke & Quick

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

20.06.18Meta Financial Group. Inc. Reports Expected Loss of Insurance on Student Loan Portfolios but Expects Only Slightly Lower Yields Than Previously Disclosed. Net of Credit Losses
29.06.18California sues nation's largest student loan servicer
19.06.18The Positive Side Effects of Getting Student Loan Debt Under Control. According to Ameritech Financial
25.06.18Surprise! Student Loan Forgiveness Isn't Free
29.06.18California sues nation’s largest student loan servicer
02.07.18Is Student Loan Forgiveness Worth It?
12.07.18Watchdog says Education Dept. stonewalls student loan suit
13.07.18CFPB says Department of Education is obstructing suit against student loan giant
13.07.18What keeps 55% of Americans from saving for emergencies? Student loan debt
18.07.18Here's How To Buy A House When You Have Student Loan Debt
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Anzeige

Inside

Mehr Gewinn durch geringeres Risiko!
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Schädliche US-Handelspolitik
EUR-GBP: Unerwarteter Ausbruchsversuch
UBS: Bayer  Die letzte Chance der Bullen
Vontobel: Protect Multi Aktienanleihe auf die französischen Bauunternehmen Bouygues, St-Gobain und Vinci
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Im MDAX sind die Gaps bereits zu!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Wie der Hebel ins Hebelzertifikat kommt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

23:29 UhrWhy Scholastic. American Express. and Philip Morris Slumped Today
22:38 UhrEBay and American Express slide; Comcast and IBM climb
22:12 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Gewinnmitnahmen nach enttäuschenden Quartalszahlen
17:56 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Kleine Gewinnmitnahmen - Quartalsberichte im Fokus
16:41 UhrMOVES- AmEx. HSBC. Barclays. DWS
16:01 UhrAmEx. Travelers. JPMorgan stocks exact a more than 60-point toll on the Dow industrials
15:53 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Kleine Gewinnmitnahmen an Wall Street
15:47 UhrAmerican Express-Aktie trotz Gewinnsprung unter Druck
15:04 UhrJ. Jill. Tupperware. Suncor. IBM. eBay and American Express highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
14:56 UhrSponsored: Company offers automated visa process to foreign tech workers

News von

Haben Araber-Clans mit der geklauten Goldmünze Immobilien gekauft?
Das ändert sich demnächst bei Ikea
Verdiene ich mehr als die anderen  oder weniger?
Vor dem Trump-Gipfel liquidierte Putin fast alle US-Staatsanleihen
Wir sind mitten drin im Handelskrieg

News von

Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Steinhoff-Aktie plus 19 Prozent: Krisen-Konzern bekommt drei Monate Aufschub von Gläubigern
Was passiert bei Bitcoin, wenn Blackrock einsteigt, Herr Krypto-Währungsexperte?
SAP-Aktie trotz höherer Prognose im Minus - Geschäft mit Mietsoftware beflügelt
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs

News von

Experten sagen, zu viele Menschen haben "Wahnvorstellungen", wenn es um ihre Karriere geht
Wie Hersteller zum Kauf neuer Produkte verleiten, obwohl das oft gar nicht nötig ist
Karrierecoach erklärt, in welche Falle man beim Probearbeiten nicht tappen sollte
Airlines haben einen Plan für ihre Flugzeuge, der vielen Angst macht
Abzocke-Verdacht: Für E-Autofahrer kann es an der Stromtanke richtig teuer werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Wall Street schwächer -- SAP-Geschäfte laufen rund -- Steinhoff-Gläubiger gewähren mehr Zeit -- eBay-Aktie gibt nach Zahlen ab -- Alcoa, EVOTEC, IBM, American Express im Fokus

Trump kritisiert Fed. Microsoft-Zahlen überzeugen. Audi-Chef Stadler bleibt vorerst im Gefängnis. Comcast steigt aus Rennen um 21Century Fox aus. Prime Day: Amazon stellt neuen Prime-Abo-Rekord auf. Immobilien-Aktien leiden unter negativen JPMorgan-Kommentaren. EU bereitet Vergeltungsmaßnahmen gegen mögliche neue US-Zölle vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Wall Street schwächer -- SAP-Geschäfte laufen rund -- Steinhoff-Gläubiger gewähren mehr Zeit -- eBay-Aktie gibt nach Zahlen ab -- Alcoa, EVOTEC, IBM, American Express im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:55 Uhr
Microsoft-Aktie nach starken Zahlen gefragt - Erwartungen geschlagen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:19 Uhr
EU bereitet Vergeltungsmaßnahmen gegen mögliche neue US-Zölle vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
SAP SE716460