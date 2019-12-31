finanzen.net
Discover Financial Services to Present at MoffettNathansons Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit

John Greene, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Discover, will present at MoffettNathansons Payments, Processors and IT Services Summit on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

