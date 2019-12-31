|08.07.2019
|Discover Financial Services Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.2019
|Discover Financial Services Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.01.2018
|Discover Financial Services Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.2017
|Discover Financial Services Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.2016
|Discover Financial Services Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|03.01.2018
|Discover Financial Services Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.2017
|Discover Financial Services Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.2016
|Discover Financial Services Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|20.07.2016
|Discover Financial Services Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.2016
|Discover Financial Services Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.07.2019
|Discover Financial Services Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.2019
|Discover Financial Services Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|11.10.2016
|Discover Financial Services Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|06.08.2015
|Discover Financial Services Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.11.2014
|Discover Financial Services Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
|22.04.20
|Discover Financial Services wird eine stabile Dividende auszahlen
|30.04.20
|Discover Financial Services-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten
|24.04.20
|Discover Financial Services präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
|21.04.20
|Ausblick: Discover Financial Services öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
|24.04.20
|Discover Financial Services Says It's Poised to Weather the Coronavirus Downturn
|30.04.20
|Is Discover Financial Services Stock a Buy?
|03.05.20
|Why Discover Financial Services Surged 20.5% in April
|01.05.20
|The Education Department is falling short on a promise to help student loan borrowers during the coronavirus crisis. lawsuit alleges
|05.05.20
|Discover Financial Services Names New Chairman Following Death of Lawrence Weinbach
|02.05.20
|Student Loan Forgiveness Benefits These Members Of Congress
|ETF-Sparplan - warum (gerade) jetzt?
|Exporo: Die Forbes-Hintergrund-Story mit CEO Brunke
|Markus Koch Webinar: Unser Geld und das Coronavirus
|DAX: Die Luft wird immer dünner
|BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bullenrun
|Fiat Chrysler sichert sich milliardenschwere Kreditlinie
|Vontobel: BCDI® Deutschland der «Champions» Index
|Ohne Stress zur Rendite - dank Cost Average Effect
|S&P500 Durchbruch?
Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise
|Kurs + Chart
|Bilanz/GuV
|Times + Sales
|Schätzungen
|Börsenplätze
|Orderbuch
|Vergleich
|Historisch
|Chart-Analyse
|Dividende/HV
|Realtimekurs
|Termine
|Analysen
|Insidertrades
|Kursziele
|Profil
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Fonds
|22:30 Uhr
|Visa extends work-from-home for majority of employees through 2020
|20:15 Uhr
|Visa CEO expects majority of company's employees to work from home for the rest of 2020
|16:15 Uhr
|Israel's Digital Bank to issue Isracard Mastercard cards
|18.05.20
|Here's Why American Express and Other Credit Card Stocks Are Rising on Monday
|18.05.20
|Apple hui. Goldman pfui: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway im ersten Quartal 2020 im Depot
|18.05.20
|AmEx says employees can work from home through 2020
|18.05.20
|UPDATE 1-AmEx says employees can work from home through 2020
|18.05.20
|AmEx says employees can work from home through 2020
|18.05.20
|American Express Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the MoffettNathanson Payments. Processors. and IT Services Summit
|18.05.20
|35% of Hungarians shop online more than ever before. Mastercard says
|Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
|So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
|Nach der Hochzeit müssen Ehegatten den Testament-Fehler verhindern
|Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es
|Viele Deutsche leugnen ihre Leidenschaft für Gold
|DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
|Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
|Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
|SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
|EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei
DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- TCI stellt Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard -- Walmart übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Börse will wachsen -- Allianz, KWS SAAT, Dürr im Fokus
|23:39 Uhr
|Odgers Berndtson Recruits Sean Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer of Vx
|23:38 Uhr
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Access to Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Year-End Results Information
|23:38 Uhr
|Canada Nickel Company Announces Discovery of Multiple Palladium-Platinum Zones, Extends PGM Zone by 1.5 km, and Second Nickel Discovery Doubles Total Nickel Mineralization Along Strike by 1.7 km t...
|23:38 Uhr
|Canada Nickel Company Announces Discovery of Multiple Palladium-Platinum Zones, Extends PGM Zone by 1.5 km, and Second Nickel Discovery Doubles Total Nickel Mineralization Along Strike by 1.7 km t...
|23:38 Uhr
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Access to Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Year-End Results Information
|23:37 Uhr
|CloudInstitute.io Forms an Advisory Council with Industry's Influential Cloud Computing Executives
|23:35 Uhr
|The Brotherhood of the Bone Collector Selects BaseMap as Their Official Hunting App
|23:30 Uhr
|South African Private Equity Industry (including SME Funding) 2020
|Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)Änderungen im Portfolio
|Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Das sind die besten Renten-LänderIn welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan