14.09.2021 15:00

Discover Named Title Sponsor of NHL Winter Classic®

Discover, the National Hockey League (NHL®), and Turner Sports today announced an expansive partnership, highlighted by Discover being named the title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic®, the annual regular-season outdoor game on New Years Day. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will take place on Saturday, January 1, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, with exclusive presentation of the game on TNT.

This agreement builds on Discovers more than a decade-long support for the NHL and is the first major brand partnership announced as part of Turner Sports inaugural season of NHL coverage. Discovers designation as the Official Credit Card and the Official Bank of the NHL® in the U.S. will be featured prominently throughout promotions surrounding one of the NHLs marquee events, across Turner Sports platforms and on-site activations.

"When Discover extended our partnership with the NHL, we committed to deliver unique experiences to hockeys passionate fan base while helping consumers achieve brighter financial futures. And there is not a more unique experience for hockey fans than NHLs Winter Classic, said Kate Manfred, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Discover. "We are proud to be the title sponsor of one of the NHLs most prestigious events. We are equally excited about working with Turner Sports to bring this game to the fans, and to create unique content across Turner Sports platforms all season long.

"We are thrilled to have Discover join us as title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic, one of the crown jewel events on the NHL season calendar. This highly anticipated and special event on New Years Day brings together passionate NHL fans to celebrate the heritage of our great game, said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "Discover, a committed NHL partner since 2010, will deliver creative and unique 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic activations to connect with our fan base. The NHL, Discover and Turner Sports will bring the NHL Winter Classic to new heights by expanding its reach with new national and local activation.

"The Winter Classic is a special day on the NHL calendar every year, and we are excited to expand Discovers relationship with the League with their title sponsorship of the event, said Jon Diament, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, Turner Sports. "As Turner Sports drops the puck on its first NHL season next month, we look forward to collaborating further on new ways to reach and engage hockeys highly-coveted fans across our expansive networks and platforms.

Discover will also be featured as sponsor of the Discover Second Intermission Report throughout Turner Sports inaugural season of NHL game coverage, with additional promotional extensions across Bleacher Report. Turner Sports will start up its first-ever live NHL regular season action on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with a TNT prime time doubleheader beginning with the New York Rangers at Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET.

Turner Sports and Discover will collaborate on additional custom content and promotions throughout the season and the 2022 Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark NHL Winter Classic and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the Leagues international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports  the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; Yandex in Russia; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the Leagues digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in nine languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the Leagues inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHLs social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHLs Hockey Is For Everyone initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its expansive partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Championship and the National Hockey League. The Turner Sports portfolio also includes Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the B/R app, with premier brands including House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting, B/R Walk-Off, and B/R Gaming. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital  comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com  as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products. Visit the Turner Sports online pressroom for additional press materials; follow Turner Sports on Twitter at @TurnerSportsPR.

