finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 7,5 % Technologie Protect Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Infineon 📈 Philips 📈 SAP - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
21.11.2019 22:39
Bewerten
(0)

Discover Sponsors $25,000 Award to Support Next Wave of Fintech Leaders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Discover and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago have announced that Discover will sponsor a $25,000 prize as part of the 2019-20 Edward L. Kaplan 71, New Venture Challenge (NVC).

The financial prize will be awarded to one fintech startup that is a finalist of the NVC, a year-long, intensive business launch competition. The NVC is a top university accelerator program in the country that provides early-stage ventures access to funding, mentorship, networking and education.

The funding is part of Discovers commitment to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs and partnering with organizations that embrace technology to improve the banking and payments experience for customers. Over the next several months, Discover employees also will mentor University of Chicago students and alumni who create fintech startups that compete in the NVC.

"Fintech companies bring innovation and generate transformative ideas, and we are increasingly working with these companies to design products and services that provide a faster, seamless and secure experience for our customers, said Carlos Minetti, president of consumer banking at Discover. "Supporting the New Venture Challenge is another way we continue to invest in the Chicago business community and the next generation of fintech leaders so we can collectively move our industry forward.

Minetti, an MBA graduate of the University of Chicagos Booth School of Business, announced the prize at a panel for University of Chicago students and alumni for a discussion on how to build a fintech venture and the importance of partnerships to innovate and scale in financial services on November 20.

To date, the NVC has accelerated more than 330 startups that have raised more than $1 billion in capital and achieved more than $7.5 billion in mergers and investor returns. The competition culminates June 4, 2020 at the Innovation Showcase, where the $25,000 prize will be awarded.

"Its great to have the opportunity to partner with industry leaders like Discover in supporting the next stage of fintech growth within UChicagos leading entrepreneurial ecosystem, said E.J. Reedy, senior director at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About The Polsky Center

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation drives the creation of new businesses and partnerships at the University of Chicago and across the world. As the leading expert in venture creation and the dedicated resource for UChicagos global community, the Polsky Center advances the knowledge and practice of entrepreneurship and accelerates the path to market for groundbreaking ideas. Through education, resources, and programs, the Polsky Center commercializes discoveries, partners with companies, and attracts venture capital. By igniting a spirit of innovation and fostering connections that extend across the University, city, region and world, the Polsky Center enables more ideas to have a meaningful impact on society. Learn more at polsky.uchicago.edu.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

06.11.19The Moneyist: My frugal 31-year-old daughter is living at home while she pays off her student loan — isn’t that the equivalent of a $2.500 monthly gift?
11.11.19Education Dept. cancels $10.8 million in student-loan debt for students at shuttered schools
13.11.19Black student loan borrowers are defaulting at nearly twice the rate of whites: NY Fed
19.11.19Outside the Box: Democrats will avoid the real causes of the student loan crisis at Wednesday’s debate
13.11.19Black student loan borrowers are more likely to struggle repaying their debts — here’s why
03.11.19Student loan debt: Strategies to pay it off faster. smarter
04.11.19Who's dealing with the biggest student loan payments?
07.11.19Time to start your student loan payments? Here's what you need to know to avoid mistakes
23.10.19Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
04.11.19This couple’s $161.000 in student-loan debt was forgiven after their applications were rejected — here’s how they did it
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Durchbruch bei der Alzheimerforschung?
TecDAX: Zwei Neuaufnahmen möglich
Nordex setzt aufs Ausland
Einstiegsmöglichkeit bei der Aktie des Online-Tickethändlers?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - EMA50 Stunde
Bayer  Vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

21.11.19Neues €uro Magazin: Geld vom Staat - Wie Sie bei Vermögen und Rente alles richtig machen
21.11.19Paypal: Kostenlose Debit-Mastercard für Geschäftskunden
21.11.192019 American Express Digital Payments Survey Finds Merchants Seeking New Ways to Balance Frictionless Checkout with Increased Payments Security
21.11.19Finanzen: Paypal führt kostenlose Mastercard für Geschäftskonten ein
20.11.19Can Visa Repeat Its Strong Fiscal 2019 Revenue Growth In 2020?
18.11.193. Quartal 2019: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
18.11.19American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
18.11.19Is Mastercard (MA) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
18.11.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Global Payments. Mastercard. Fiserv and PaySign
18.11.19S. Korea eases visa rules for foreign workers in parts. materials and equipment fields

News von

Söder fordert steuerlichen Ausgleich für Negativzinsen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Am saubersten putzt die elektrische Acht-Euro-Zahnbürste
So ändert George Soros seine Anlagestrategie
Schnäppchen-Handy am Black Friday finden? Das müssen Sie beachten

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie ITM Power hebt ab. Was ist da los?
Gewinngiganten: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt - das sind unsere sechs Favoriten
Altersvorsorge in Gefahr: Pensionskasse der Steuerberater ist am Ende - Weitere Pleiten drohen
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie stürzt ab: So will Merz den Konzern retten - was Anleger wissen sollten
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus

Attacken gegen McDonald's-Belegschaft in den USA - Mitarbeiter klagen. Amazons 'Dash-Regal' bestellt automatisch Artikel nach. Delta bekräftigt Interesse an Alitalia. Teurer Deal: PayPal kauft Prämienplattform Honey. Technische Störung bei Netflix behoben. Xerox will Kauf von HP nicht aufgeben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.11.19
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus
Sonstiges
21.11.19
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Sonstiges
21.11.19
Nach Türkei-Vorstoß: Nächste europäische Notenbank deckt sich mit Gold ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
NEL ASAA0B733
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
K+S AGKSAG88
Allianz840400