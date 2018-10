Discover® to Match Cardmember Donations up to $500,000 for Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced today that it is pledging up to $500,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Michael relief efforts through a cardmember donation matching program. Discover will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 for every cardmember who donates to the American Red Cross using Cashback Bonus®, or makes a donation with their Discover card.

Discover also is matching employee donations to the American Red Cross dollar-for-dollar through its Employee Giving Program and is currently waiving transaction fees on all credit card donations to the American Red Cross.

Discover’s support of Hurricane Michael relief efforts follows up on an identical program launched in September in support of Hurricane Florence relief efforts. More than $1 million was donated to the American Red Cross by the company, its employees and cardmembers to support relief efforts in the Southeast.

Discover cardmembers wishing to donate to the American Red Cross using their Discover card can visit www.redcross.org/donate/cm/discover-pub. To donate using Cashback Bonus, Discover cardmembers can visit www.discover.com and log onto their account center.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

