Diversified Restaurant Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Diversified
Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) ("DRH" or the "Company"),
one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings®
("BWW") with 65 stores across five states, today announced results for
its first quarter ended April 1, 2018.
First Quarter Information (from continuing operations)
-
Revenue totaled $39.5 million; Same-store sales declined 8.5%
-
Net income was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share
-
Restaurant-level EBITDA(1) was $6.9 million, or
17.4% of sales
-
Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $5.1 million
-
Total debt was reduced by $2.9 million to $111.1 million at quarter end
(1)
See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP
net income to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
"It was a challenging quarter with difficult weather, calendar shifts
and promotional changes. However, new ownership at Buffalo Wild Wings is
working to create a renewed energy and excitement around the brand. We
are seeing progress behind the scenes on many fronts including
marketing, advertising, information technology, menu and more. We expect
that these efforts will begin to be realized in our results later in the
year as the changes are implemented and gain traction. Our first quarter
results do not have that benefit and are more reflective of the
corporate promotional, marketing and media strategies carried over from
the latter half of 2017, commented David G. Burke, President and CEO.
"There are a number of initiatives currently being tested and evaluated
that give us confidence, and early indications and feedback have been
positive. We just need to be patient and allow the efforts to take hold.
Mr. Burke added, "Over the past 18 months, in addition to our efforts
focused on driving high level customer satisfaction and improving the
top line, we have implemented significant, sustainable reductions of
overhead to improve our profitability and financial strength. With a new
and improved media strategy roll-out planned for this fall in concert
with additional traction from other initiatives, we anticipate achieving
higher average unit volumes in the future. And, importantly, we expect
to see measurable leverage from our leaner and more efficient
organization along with the improved commodity cost environment.
|
|
First Quarter Results (from continuing operations)
|
|
(Unaudited, $ in thousands)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
39,533.0
|
|
|
$
|
44,338.0
|
|
|
$
|
(4,805.0
|
)
|
|
(10.8
|
)%
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
1,503.8
|
|
|
$
|
2,366.6
|
|
|
$
|
(862.8
|
)
|
|
(36.4
|
)%
|
Operating margin
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
191.8
|
|
|
$
|
795.6
|
|
|
$
|
(603.8
|
)
|
|
(75.9
|
)%
|
Diluted net income per share
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
(66.7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same-store sales
|
|
(8.5
|
)%
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-level EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
6,898.1
|
|
|
$
|
8,424.6
|
|
|
$
|
(1,526.5
|
)
|
|
(18.1
|
)%
|
Restaurant-level EBITDA margin
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
$
|
5,103.7
|
|
|
$
|
6,157.7
|
|
|
$
|
(1,054.0
|
)
|
|
(17.1
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Please see attached table for a reconciliation
of GAAP net income to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
There were significant unfavorable calendar shifts in the quarter, as
Easter, a holiday on which each of the DRH restaurants is closed, fell
within the 2018 first quarter versus the second quarter in 2017. This
shift added an additional 1.0% to our same-store sales decline in the
quarter. Additionally, the week between Christmas and New Year's Day, a
significant sales week given the sports calendar, fell into the first
quarter of 2017 but not in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of the
53rd week in fiscal 2017.
Balance Sheet Highlights - Continuing Operations
Cash and cash equivalents were $4.5 million at April 1, 2018, compared
with $4.4 million at 2017 year-end. Capital expenditures were $0.5
million during the first three months of 2018 and were for minor
facility upgrades and general maintenance-type investments, as well as
improvements to prepare an open space for sub-lease adjacent to one of
our restaurants. DRH does not expect to build any new restaurants nor is
it expected to complete any major remodels in 2018. As a result, the
Company anticipates its capital expenses will approximate $1.5 million
or less in fiscal 2018.
Total debt was $111.1 million at the end of the quarter, down $2.9
million since 2017 year-end.
Webcast, Conference Call and Presentation
DRH will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 9,
2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, during which management will review the
financial and operating results for the first quarter, and discuss its
corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will
follow.
The teleconference can be accessed by calling (201) 389-0879. The
webcast can be monitored at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.
A presentation that will be referenced during the conference call is
also available on the website.
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 P.M. ET on the day of
the call through Wednesday, May 16, 2018. To listen to the archived
call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13678633, or
access the webcast replay at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com,
where a transcript will also be posted once available.
About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest franchisees
for Buffalo Wild Wings with 65 franchised restaurants in key markets in
Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRHs strategy is to
generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating
capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and
other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release and the Companys
May 9, 2018 earnings conference call may constitute "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the current
views of our senior management team with respect to future events,
including our financial performance, business and industry in general.
Statements that include the words "expect, "intend, "plan, "believe,
"project, "forecast, "estimate, "may, "should, "anticipate, and
variations of such words and similar statements of a future or
forward-looking nature are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements. We intend for our forward-looking statements to be covered
by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained
in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we set
forth this statement in order to comply with such safe harbor provisions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties and are not assurances of future performance. Accordingly,
there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual
results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements,
including, among others, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our
annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other
filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any
forward-looking statements you read in this news release reflect our
views as of the date of this news release with respect to future events
and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions
relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and
liquidity. You should carefully consider all of the factors identified
in this news release that could cause actual results to differ.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1, 2018
|
|
March 26, 2017
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
39,532,957
|
|
|
$
|
44,337,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately below):
|
|
|
|
|
Food, beverage, and packaging costs
|
|
11,132,377
|
|
|
13,038,426
|
|
Compensation costs
|
|
10,164,655
|
|
|
10,965,530
|
|
Occupancy costs
|
|
2,943,840
|
|
|
2,893,852
|
|
Other operating costs
|
|
8,393,955
|
|
|
9,029,876
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
2,221,969
|
|
|
2,356,966
|
|
Pre-opening costs
|
|
|
|
|
31,370
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,166,500
|
|
|
3,633,254
|
|
Loss on asset disposal
|
|
5,851
|
|
|
22,059
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
38,029,147
|
|
|
41,971,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
1,503,810
|
|
|
2,366,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,646,044
|
)
|
|
(1,575,954
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
32,640
|
|
|
27,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
(109,594
|
)
|
|
817,844
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense) of continuing operations
|
|
301,423
|
|
|
(22,264
|
)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
191,829
|
|
|
795,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
Income from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
36,535
|
|
Income tax expense of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
(995
|
)
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
35,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
191,829
|
|
|
$
|
831,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share from:
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share from:
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
26,853,724
|
|
|
26,629,974
|
|
Diluted
|
|
26,853,724
|
|
|
26,629,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
April 1, 2018
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
4,468,997
|
|
|
$
|
4,371,156
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
294,935
|
|
|
653,102
|
|
Inventory
|
|
1,594,300
|
|
|
1,591,363
|
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
445,444
|
|
|
408,982
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
6,803,676
|
|
|
7,024,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
45,314,523
|
|
|
48,014,043
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,391,470
|
|
|
2,438,187
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
50,097,081
|
|
|
50,097,081
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
487,574
|
|
|
185,322
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
105,094,324
|
|
|
$
|
107,759,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
3,188,283
|
|
|
$
|
4,561,939
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
2,588,593
|
|
|
1,854,127
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
2,871,373
|
|
|
2,404,942
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
11,505,571
|
|
|
11,440,433
|
|
Current portion of deferred rent
|
|
413,049
|
|
|
411,660
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
20,566,869
|
|
|
20,673,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred rent, less current portion
|
|
2,205,505
|
|
|
2,208,238
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,481,462
|
|
|
2,759,870
|
|
Unfavorable operating leases
|
|
490,865
|
|
|
510,941
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,872,428
|
|
|
2,346,991
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
99,595,544
|
|
|
102,488,730
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
127,212,673
|
|
|
130,987,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 3, 10 and 11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' deficit
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
27,136,514 and 26,859,125, respectively, issued and outstanding
|
|
2,643
|
|
|
2,625
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
21,986,499
|
|
|
21,776,402
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
425,134
|
|
|
(283,208
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(44,532,625
|
)
|
|
(44,724,454
|
)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
(22,118,349
|
)
|
|
(23,228,635
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
|
$
|
105,094,324
|
|
|
$
|
107,759,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1, 2018
|
|
March 26, 2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
191,829
|
|
|
$
|
831,120
|
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
35,540
|
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
|
191,829
|
|
|
795,580
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,166,500
|
|
|
3,633,254
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and loan fees
|
|
72,434
|
|
|
52,443
|
|
Amortization of gain on sale-leaseback
|
|
(31,959
|
)
|
|
(34,794
|
)
|
Loss on asset disposals
|
|
5,851
|
|
|
22,059
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
234,758
|
|
|
123,082
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(301,423
|
)
|
|
23,259
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
358,167
|
|
|
187,782
|
|
Inventory
|
|
(2,937
|
)
|
|
69,039
|
|
Prepaid and other assets
|
|
(36,462
|
)
|
|
313,204
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
(20,076
|
)
|
|
(18,915
|
)
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
429,104
|
|
|
2,084
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(1,325,034
|
)
|
|
(208,157
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
758,293
|
|
|
(577,438
|
)
|
Deferred rent
|
|
(1,344
|
)
|
|
23,353
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
3,497,701
|
|
|
4,405,835
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued
operations
|
|
|
|
|
35,540
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
3,497,701
|
|
|
4,441,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(496,061
|
)
|
|
(1,430,201
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(496,061
|
)
|
|
(1,430,201
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
1,217,621
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
(2,879,156
|
)
|
|
(2,879,156
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
18,974
|
|
|
11,498
|
|
Tax withholdings for restricted stock units
|
|
(43,617
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(2,903,799
|
)
|
|
(1,650,037
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
97,841
|
|
|
1,361,137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
4,371,156
|
|
|
4,021,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
4,468,997
|
|
|
$
|
5,382,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
|
|
April 1, 2018
|
March 26, 2017
|
Net Income
|
$
|
191,829
|
|
|
$
|
831,120
|
|
+ Loss from discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
(35,540
|
)
|
+ Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(301,423
|
)
|
|
22,264
|
|
+ Interest expense
|
1,646,044
|
|
|
1,575,954
|
|
+ Other income, net
|
(32,640
|
)
|
|
(27,167
|
)
|
+ Loss on asset disposal
|
5,851
|
|
|
22,059
|
|
+ Depreciation and appreciation
|
3,166,500
|
|
|
3,633,254
|
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
4,676,161
|
|
|
$
|
6,021,944
|
|
+ Pre-opening costs
|
|
|
|
31,370
|
|
+ Non-recurring expenses (Restaurant-level)
|
|
|
|
14,300
|
|
+ Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level)
|
427,525
|
|
|
90,097
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
5,103,686
|
|
|
$
|
6,157,711
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
+ General and administrative
|
2,221,969
|
|
|
2,356,966
|
|
+ Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level)
|
(427,525
|
)
|
|
(90,097
|
)
|
RestaurantLevel EBITDA
|
$
|
6,898,130
|
|
|
$
|
8,424,580
|
|
RestaurantLevel EBITDA margin (%)
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restaurant-Level EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus the sum of
non-restaurant specific general and administrative expenses, restaurant
pre-opening costs, loss on property and equipment disposals,
depreciation and amortization, other income and expenses, interest,
taxes, and non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income
(loss) plus the sum of restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on property
and equipment disposals, depreciation and amortization, other income and
expenses, interest, taxes, and non-recurring expenses. We are presenting
Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in
accordance with GAAP, because we believe they provide additional metrics
by which to evaluate our operations. When considered together with our
GAAP results and the reconciliation to our net income, we believe they
provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be
obtained absent this disclosure. We use Restaurant-Level EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA together with financial measures prepared in accordance
with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, net income, and cash
flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective
operating performance and to enhance the understanding of our core
operating performance. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are
presented because: (i) we believe they are useful measures for investors
to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect
of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) we believe
investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to
service or incur indebtedness; and (iii) they are used internally as
benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our
performance to that of our competitors.
Additionally, we present Restaurant-Level EBITDA because it excludes
the impact of general and administrative expenses and restaurant
pre-opening costs, which is non-recurring. The use of Restaurant-Level
EBITDA thereby enables us and our investors to compare our operating
performance between periods and to compare our operating performance to
the performance of our competitors. The measure is also widely used
within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant level
productivity, efficiency, and performance. The use of Restaurant-Level
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative
assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance
based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that
vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating
performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies
within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to
capital structure and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and
tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property and
equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including
significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among
various companies. Our management team believes that Restaurant-Level
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate company-to-company comparisons
within our industry by eliminating some of the foregoing variations.
Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not determined in
accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an
alternative to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by
operating, investing, or financing activities, or other financial
statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or
liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither
Restaurant-Level EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a
measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of
our business. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented
may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies and our presentation of Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results
will be unaffected by unusual items. Our management recognizes that
Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as
analytical financial measures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006485/en/