08.05.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) ("DRH" or the "Company"), one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings® ("BWW") with 65 stores across five states, today announced results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2018.

First Quarter Information (from continuing operations)

  • Revenue totaled $39.5 million; Same-store sales declined 8.5%
  • Net income was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share
  • Restaurant-level EBITDA(1) was $6.9 million, or 17.4% of sales
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $5.1 million
  • Total debt was reduced by $2.9 million to $111.1 million at quarter end

(1) See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"It was a challenging quarter with difficult weather, calendar shifts and promotional changes. However, new ownership at Buffalo Wild Wings is working to create a renewed energy and excitement around the brand. We are seeing progress behind the scenes on many fronts including marketing, advertising, information technology, menu and more. We expect that these efforts will begin to be realized in our results later in the year as the changes are implemented and gain traction. Our first quarter results do not have that benefit and are more reflective of the corporate promotional, marketing and media strategies carried over from the latter half of 2017, commented David G. Burke, President and CEO. "There are a number of initiatives currently being tested and evaluated that give us confidence, and early indications and feedback have been positive. We just need to be patient and allow the efforts to take hold.

Mr. Burke added, "Over the past 18 months, in addition to our efforts focused on driving high level customer satisfaction and improving the top line, we have implemented significant, sustainable reductions of overhead to improve our profitability and financial strength. With a new and improved media strategy roll-out planned for this fall in concert with additional traction from other initiatives, we anticipate achieving higher average unit volumes in the future. And, importantly, we expect to see measurable leverage from our leaner and more efficient organization along with the improved commodity cost environment.

 
First Quarter Results (from continuing operations)
 
(Unaudited, $ in thousands)   Q1 2018   Q1 2017   Change   % Change
Revenue $ 39,533.0 $ 44,338.0 $ (4,805.0 ) (10.8 )%
Operating income $ 1,503.8 $ 2,366.6 $ (862.8 ) (36.4 )%
Operating margin 3.8 % 5.3 %
Net income $ 191.8   $ 795.6   $ (603.8 ) (75.9 )%
Diluted net income per share $ 0.01   $ 0.03   $ (0.02 ) (66.7 )%
 
Same-store sales (8.5 )% (0.3 )%
 
Restaurant-level EBITDA(1) $ 6,898.1 $ 8,424.6 $ (1,526.5 ) (18.1 )%
Restaurant-level EBITDA margin 17.4 % 19.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 5,103.7 $ 6,157.7 $ (1,054.0 ) (17.1 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.9 % 13.9 %
 

(1) Please see attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

There were significant unfavorable calendar shifts in the quarter, as Easter, a holiday on which each of the DRH restaurants is closed, fell within the 2018 first quarter versus the second quarter in 2017. This shift added an additional 1.0% to our same-store sales decline in the quarter. Additionally, the week between Christmas and New Year's Day, a significant sales week given the sports calendar, fell into the first quarter of 2017 but not in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2017.

Balance Sheet Highlights - Continuing Operations

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.5 million at April 1, 2018, compared with $4.4 million at 2017 year-end. Capital expenditures were $0.5 million during the first three months of 2018 and were for minor facility upgrades and general maintenance-type investments, as well as improvements to prepare an open space for sub-lease adjacent to one of our restaurants. DRH does not expect to build any new restaurants nor is it expected to complete any major remodels in 2018. As a result, the Company anticipates its capital expenses will approximate $1.5 million or less in fiscal 2018.

Total debt was $111.1 million at the end of the quarter, down $2.9 million since 2017 year-end.

Webcast, Conference Call and Presentation

DRH will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, during which management will review the financial and operating results for the first quarter, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The teleconference can be accessed by calling (201) 389-0879. The webcast can be monitored at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. A presentation that will be referenced during the conference call is also available on the website.

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 P.M. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, May 16, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13678633, or access the webcast replay at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings with 65 franchised restaurants in key markets in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRHs strategy is to generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release and the Companys May 9, 2018 earnings conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the current views of our senior management team with respect to future events, including our financial performance, business and industry in general. Statements that include the words "expect, "intend, "plan, "believe, "project, "forecast, "estimate, "may, "should, "anticipate, and variations of such words and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We intend for our forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we set forth this statement in order to comply with such safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not assurances of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements you read in this news release reflect our views as of the date of this news release with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. You should carefully consider all of the factors identified in this news release that could cause actual results to differ.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

 
  Three Months Ended
April 1, 2018   March 26, 2017
Revenue $ 39,532,957 $ 44,337,964
 
Operating expenses
Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below):
Food, beverage, and packaging costs 11,132,377 13,038,426
Compensation costs 10,164,655 10,965,530
Occupancy costs 2,943,840 2,893,852
Other operating costs 8,393,955 9,029,876
General and administrative expenses 2,221,969 2,356,966
Pre-opening costs  31,370
Depreciation and amortization 3,166,500 3,633,254
Loss on asset disposal 5,851   22,059  
Total operating expenses 38,029,147 41,971,333
 
Operating profit 1,503,810 2,366,631
 
Interest expense (1,646,044 ) (1,575,954 )
Other income, net 32,640   27,167  
 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (109,594 ) 817,844
Income tax benefit (expense) of continuing operations 301,423   (22,264 )
Income from continuing operations 191,829 795,580
 
Discontinued operations
Income from discontinued operations before income taxes  36,535
Income tax expense of discontinued operations    (995 )
Income from discontinued operations  35,540
 
Net income $ 191,829   $ 831,120  
 
Basic earnings per share from:
Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.03
Discontinued operations $  $ 
Basic net earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03
 
Diluted earnings per share from:
Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.03
Discontinued operations $  $ 
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03
 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic 26,853,724 26,629,974
Diluted 26,853,724 26,629,974
 
 
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
ASSETS  

April 1, 2018
(UNAUDITED)

 

December 31,
2017

Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,468,997 $ 4,371,156
Accounts receivable 294,935 653,102
Inventory 1,594,300 1,591,363
Prepaid and other assets 445,444   408,982  
Total current assets 6,803,676 7,024,603
 
Deferred income taxes 
Property and equipment, net 45,314,523 48,014,043
Intangible assets, net 2,391,470 2,438,187
Goodwill 50,097,081 50,097,081
Other long-term assets 487,574   185,322  
Total assets $ 105,094,324   $ 107,759,236  
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 3,188,283 $ 4,561,939
Accrued compensation 2,588,593 1,854,127
Other accrued liabilities 2,871,373 2,404,942
Current portion of long-term debt 11,505,571 11,440,433
Current portion of deferred rent 413,049   411,660  
Total current liabilities 20,566,869 20,673,101
 
Deferred rent, less current portion 2,205,505 2,208,238

Deferred income taxes

2,481,462

2,759,870

Unfavorable operating leases 490,865 510,941
Other long-term liabilities 1,872,428 2,346,991
Long-term debt, less current portion 99,595,544   102,488,730  
Total liabilities 127,212,673 130,987,871
 
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 3, 10 and 11)
 
Stockholders' deficit
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,136,514 and 26,859,125, respectively, issued and outstanding 2,643 2,625
Additional paid-in capital 21,986,499 21,776,402
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 425,134 (283,208 )
Accumulated deficit (44,532,625 ) (44,724,454 )
Total stockholders' deficit (22,118,349

)

(23,228,635 )
   
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 105,094,324   $ 107,759,236  
 
 
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
April 1, 2018   March 26, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income $ 191,829 $ 831,120
Net income from discontinued operations    35,540  
Net income from continuing operations 191,829 795,580
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization 3,166,500 3,633,254
Amortization of debt discount and loan fees 72,434 52,443
Amortization of gain on sale-leaseback (31,959 ) (34,794 )
Loss on asset disposals 5,851 22,059
Share-based compensation 234,758 123,082
Deferred income taxes (301,423 ) 23,259
Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash
Accounts receivable 358,167 187,782
Inventory (2,937 ) 69,039
Prepaid and other assets (36,462 ) 313,204
Intangible assets (20,076 ) (18,915 )
Other long-term assets 429,104 2,084
Accounts payable (1,325,034 ) (208,157 )
Accrued liabilities 758,293 (577,438 )
Deferred rent (1,344 ) 23,353  
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 3,497,701   4,405,835  
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations    35,540  
Net cash provided by operating activities 3,497,701   4,441,375  
 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment (496,061 ) (1,430,201 )
Net cash used in investing activities (496,061 ) (1,430,201 )
 
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  1,217,621
Repayments of long-term debt (2,879,156 ) (2,879,156 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 18,974 11,498
Tax withholdings for restricted stock units (43,617 ) 
Net cash used in financing activities (2,903,799 ) (1,650,037 )
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 97,841 1,361,137
   
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,371,156   4,021,126  
   
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,468,997   $ 5,382,263  
 
 
DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA
 
Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
  April 1, 2018 March 26, 2017
Net Income $ 191,829     $ 831,120  
+ Loss from discontinued operations  (35,540 )
+ Income tax expense (benefit) (301,423 ) 22,264
+ Interest expense 1,646,044 1,575,954
+ Other income, net (32,640 ) (27,167 )
+ Loss on asset disposal 5,851 22,059
+ Depreciation and appreciation 3,166,500     3,633,254  
EBITDA $ 4,676,161     $ 6,021,944  
+ Pre-opening costs  31,370
+ Non-recurring expenses (Restaurant-level)  14,300
+ Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level) 427,525     90,097  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,103,686     $ 6,157,711  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 12.9 % 13.9 %
+ General and administrative 2,221,969 2,356,966
+ Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level) (427,525 )   (90,097 )
RestaurantLevel EBITDA $ 6,898,130     $ 8,424,580  
RestaurantLevel EBITDA margin (%) 17.4 % 19.0 %
 

Restaurant-Level EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus the sum of non-restaurant specific general and administrative expenses, restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on property and equipment disposals, depreciation and amortization, other income and expenses, interest, taxes, and non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus the sum of restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on property and equipment disposals, depreciation and amortization, other income and expenses, interest, taxes, and non-recurring expenses. We are presenting Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP, because we believe they provide additional metrics by which to evaluate our operations. When considered together with our GAAP results and the reconciliation to our net income, we believe they provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, net income, and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance the understanding of our core operating performance. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because: (i) we believe they are useful measures for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) we believe investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to service or incur indebtedness; and (iii) they are used internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors.

Additionally, we present Restaurant-Level EBITDA because it excludes the impact of general and administrative expenses and restaurant pre-opening costs, which is non-recurring. The use of Restaurant-Level EBITDA thereby enables us and our investors to compare our operating performance between periods and to compare our operating performance to the performance of our competitors. The measure is also widely used within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant level productivity, efficiency, and performance. The use of Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to capital structure and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property and equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among various companies. Our management team believes that Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate company-to-company comparisons within our industry by eliminating some of the foregoing variations.

Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating, investing, or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither Restaurant-Level EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and our presentation of Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual items. Our management recognizes that Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical financial measures.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.05.18
Ausblick: Diversified Restaurant präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Diversified Restaurant News
RSS Feed
Diversified Restaurant zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.03.2017Diversified Restaurant BuyDougherty & Company LLC
13.03.2017Diversified Restaurant BuyDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Diversified Restaurant News

06.05.18Ausblick: Diversified Restaurant präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Weitere Diversified Restaurant News
Anzeige

Inside

Alte Tradition: Die Free Trade-Aktion an Christi Himmelfahrt (10. Mai)  jetzt kostenfrei handeln!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones könnte konsolidieren
Startschuss für die Covestro-Aktie: Fällt bald die 100-Euro-Marke?
UBS: Vonovia - Guter Start ins laufende Jahr
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
DZ BANK  Nokia: Schwacher Start aber bessere Perspektiven
SOCIETE GENERALE: Gold  Chance von 31 Prozent
ING Markets: DAX - Um 20 Uhr wartet die erste Nagelprobe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Webinar: Neue Trendfolge-Strategie nach Nicolas Darvas

Simon Betschinger von TraderFox erläutert am 15. Mai einen neuen Trendfolge-Ansatz, der historisch gerechnet erstaunliche 20 % Rendite pro Jahr erzielt hätte.
Mehr erfahren!

Mehr zur Diversified Restaurant-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Diversified Restaurant Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Commerzbank sieht nur wegen der Deutschen Bank gut aus
Der Abschied vom niedrigen Ölpreis
Halter sollen an Kosten für Dieselnachrüstung beteiligt werden
So läuft der Massenbetrug mit Datenschutz-Mails
Warum die Benzinpreise jetzt in rasantem Tempo steigen

News von

Deutsche-Post-Aktie nach Zahlen: Das sieht gar nicht gut aus
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Silberpreis: Heftiger Ausverkauf unter Terminmarktprofis
Goldcorp, Newmont und Co.: Fünf Gold-Aktien, die jedem Depot Glanz verleihen
Im Dax hellt sich die Lage weiter auf - Welcher Widerstand jetzt fallen muss

News von

Mit einer zerstörerischen Strategie schafft es Amazon, sämtliche Konkurrenten im Netz zu verdrängen
Die NASA sagt, Elon Musk gefährdet Menschenleben
Microsoft-Personalchef erklärt, welche Frage am meisten über Bewerber verrät
Wie der Baumarkt Toom jetzt den Kampf gegen Amazon aufnimmt
Science-Fiction-Autor Frank Schätzing im Interview; "Das Facebook-Debakel stimmt mich hoffnungsfroh"

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street kaum verändert -- Conti mit Gewinnrückgang -- Beiersdorf wächst weiter -- E.ON, Deutsche Post, Zalando, Snap, Uniper, Evonik im Fokus

Springer Nature sagt Börsengang ab. Verdacht auf illegale Abschalteinrichtung bei Modellen der VW-Tochter Audi. Trump entscheidet über Zukunft des Atomabkommens mit dem Iran. LEG Immobilien: Operatives Ergebnis sinkt - Ausschüttungsquote erhöht. Aktivistischer Investor steigt bei Citigroup ein. Evonik wächst im ersten Quartal deutlich profitabel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Regierungskoalistion will die Zahl grundlos befristeter Arbeitsverträge reduzieren. Was halten Sie von solchen Plänen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt rot -- USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street kaum verändert -- Conti mit Gewinnrückgang -- Beiersdorf wächst weiter -- E.ON, Deutsche Post, Zalando, Snap, Uniper, Evonik im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:53 Uhr
USA steigen aus Atomabkommen mit dem Iran aus - EU hält an Deal fest - Iran bleibt im Abkommen
Aktie im Fokus
21:44 Uhr
Updates zu Deutsche Post, Deutsche Börse, Symrise, Bertrandt und Deutsche Annington
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Post AG555200
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100