Diversified Restaurant Holdings Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) ("DRH" or the "Company"), one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings® ("BWW") with 65 stores across five states, today announced results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2018.

First Quarter Information (from continuing operations)

Revenue totaled $39.5 million; Same-store sales declined 8.5%

Net income was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

Restaurant-level EBITDA (1) was $6.9 million, or 17.4% of sales

was $6.9 million, or 17.4% of sales Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $5.1 million

was $5.1 million Total debt was reduced by $2.9 million to $111.1 million at quarter end

(1) See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

"It was a challenging quarter with difficult weather, calendar shifts and promotional changes. However, new ownership at Buffalo Wild Wings is working to create a renewed energy and excitement around the brand. We are seeing progress behind the scenes on many fronts including marketing, advertising, information technology, menu and more. We expect that these efforts will begin to be realized in our results later in the year as the changes are implemented and gain traction. Our first quarter results do not have that benefit and are more reflective of the corporate promotional, marketing and media strategies carried over from the latter half of 2017, commented David G. Burke, President and CEO. "There are a number of initiatives currently being tested and evaluated that give us confidence, and early indications and feedback have been positive. We just need to be patient and allow the efforts to take hold.

Mr. Burke added, "Over the past 18 months, in addition to our efforts focused on driving high level customer satisfaction and improving the top line, we have implemented significant, sustainable reductions of overhead to improve our profitability and financial strength. With a new and improved media strategy roll-out planned for this fall in concert with additional traction from other initiatives, we anticipate achieving higher average unit volumes in the future. And, importantly, we expect to see measurable leverage from our leaner and more efficient organization along with the improved commodity cost environment.

First Quarter Results (from continuing operations) (Unaudited, $ in thousands) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change % Change Revenue $ 39,533.0 $ 44,338.0 $ (4,805.0 ) (10.8 )% Operating income $ 1,503.8 $ 2,366.6 $ (862.8 ) (36.4 )% Operating margin 3.8 % 5.3 % Net income $ 191.8 $ 795.6 $ (603.8 ) (75.9 )% Diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) (66.7 )% Same-store sales (8.5 )% (0.3 )% Restaurant-level EBITDA(1) $ 6,898.1 $ 8,424.6 $ (1,526.5 ) (18.1 )% Restaurant-level EBITDA margin 17.4 % 19.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 5,103.7 $ 6,157.7 $ (1,054.0 ) (17.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.9 % 13.9 %

(1) Please see attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Restaurant-level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

There were significant unfavorable calendar shifts in the quarter, as Easter, a holiday on which each of the DRH restaurants is closed, fell within the 2018 first quarter versus the second quarter in 2017. This shift added an additional 1.0% to our same-store sales decline in the quarter. Additionally, the week between Christmas and New Year's Day, a significant sales week given the sports calendar, fell into the first quarter of 2017 but not in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2017.

Balance Sheet Highlights - Continuing Operations

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.5 million at April 1, 2018, compared with $4.4 million at 2017 year-end. Capital expenditures were $0.5 million during the first three months of 2018 and were for minor facility upgrades and general maintenance-type investments, as well as improvements to prepare an open space for sub-lease adjacent to one of our restaurants. DRH does not expect to build any new restaurants nor is it expected to complete any major remodels in 2018. As a result, the Company anticipates its capital expenses will approximate $1.5 million or less in fiscal 2018.

Total debt was $111.1 million at the end of the quarter, down $2.9 million since 2017 year-end.

Webcast, Conference Call and Presentation

DRH will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, during which management will review the financial and operating results for the first quarter, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

The teleconference can be accessed by calling (201) 389-0879. The webcast can be monitored at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. A presentation that will be referenced during the conference call is also available on the website.

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 P.M. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, May 16, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13678633, or access the webcast replay at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings with 65 franchised restaurants in key markets in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRHs strategy is to generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release and the Companys May 9, 2018 earnings conference call may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the current views of our senior management team with respect to future events, including our financial performance, business and industry in general. Statements that include the words "expect, "intend, "plan, "believe, "project, "forecast, "estimate, "may, "should, "anticipate, and variations of such words and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We intend for our forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we set forth this statement in order to comply with such safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not assurances of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements you read in this news release reflect our views as of the date of this news release with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. You should carefully consider all of the factors identified in this news release that could cause actual results to differ.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2018 March 26, 2017 Revenue $ 39,532,957 $ 44,337,964 Operating expenses Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food, beverage, and packaging costs 11,132,377 13,038,426 Compensation costs 10,164,655 10,965,530 Occupancy costs 2,943,840 2,893,852 Other operating costs 8,393,955 9,029,876 General and administrative expenses 2,221,969 2,356,966 Pre-opening costs  31,370 Depreciation and amortization 3,166,500 3,633,254 Loss on asset disposal 5,851 22,059 Total operating expenses 38,029,147 41,971,333 Operating profit 1,503,810 2,366,631 Interest expense (1,646,044 ) (1,575,954 ) Other income, net 32,640 27,167 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (109,594 ) 817,844 Income tax benefit (expense) of continuing operations 301,423 (22,264 ) Income from continuing operations 191,829 795,580 Discontinued operations Income from discontinued operations before income taxes  36,535 Income tax expense of discontinued operations  (995 ) Income from discontinued operations  35,540 Net income $ 191,829 $ 831,120 Basic earnings per share from: Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Discontinued operations $  $  Basic net earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per share from: Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Discontinued operations $  $  Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 26,853,724 26,629,974 Diluted 26,853,724 26,629,974

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) ASSETS April 1, 2018

(UNAUDITED) December 31,

2017 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,468,997 $ 4,371,156 Accounts receivable 294,935 653,102 Inventory 1,594,300 1,591,363 Prepaid and other assets 445,444 408,982 Total current assets 6,803,676 7,024,603 Deferred income taxes  Property and equipment, net 45,314,523 48,014,043 Intangible assets, net 2,391,470 2,438,187 Goodwill 50,097,081 50,097,081 Other long-term assets 487,574 185,322 Total assets $ 105,094,324 $ 107,759,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,188,283 $ 4,561,939 Accrued compensation 2,588,593 1,854,127 Other accrued liabilities 2,871,373 2,404,942 Current portion of long-term debt 11,505,571 11,440,433 Current portion of deferred rent 413,049 411,660 Total current liabilities 20,566,869 20,673,101 Deferred rent, less current portion 2,205,505 2,208,238 Deferred income taxes 2,481,462 2,759,870 Unfavorable operating leases 490,865 510,941 Other long-term liabilities 1,872,428 2,346,991 Long-term debt, less current portion 99,595,544 102,488,730 Total liabilities 127,212,673 130,987,871 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 3, 10 and 11) Stockholders' deficit Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,136,514 and 26,859,125, respectively, issued and outstanding 2,643 2,625 Additional paid-in capital 21,986,499 21,776,402 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 425,134 (283,208 ) Accumulated deficit (44,532,625 ) (44,724,454 ) Total stockholders' deficit (22,118,349 ) (23,228,635 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 105,094,324 $ 107,759,236

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 1, 2018 March 26, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 191,829 $ 831,120 Net income from discontinued operations  35,540 Net income from continuing operations 191,829 795,580 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,166,500 3,633,254 Amortization of debt discount and loan fees 72,434 52,443 Amortization of gain on sale-leaseback (31,959 ) (34,794 ) Loss on asset disposals 5,851 22,059 Share-based compensation 234,758 123,082 Deferred income taxes (301,423 ) 23,259 Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash Accounts receivable 358,167 187,782 Inventory (2,937 ) 69,039 Prepaid and other assets (36,462 ) 313,204 Intangible assets (20,076 ) (18,915 ) Other long-term assets 429,104 2,084 Accounts payable (1,325,034 ) (208,157 ) Accrued liabilities 758,293 (577,438 ) Deferred rent (1,344 ) 23,353 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 3,497,701 4,405,835 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations  35,540 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,497,701 4,441,375 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (496,061 ) (1,430,201 ) Net cash used in investing activities (496,061 ) (1,430,201 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  1,217,621 Repayments of long-term debt (2,879,156 ) (2,879,156 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 18,974 11,498 Tax withholdings for restricted stock units (43,617 )  Net cash used in financing activities (2,903,799 ) (1,650,037 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 97,841 1,361,137 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,371,156 4,021,126 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,468,997 $ 5,382,263

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA Three Months Ended (Unaudited) April 1, 2018 March 26, 2017 Net Income $ 191,829 $ 831,120 + Loss from discontinued operations  (35,540 ) + Income tax expense (benefit) (301,423 ) 22,264 + Interest expense 1,646,044 1,575,954 + Other income, net (32,640 ) (27,167 ) + Loss on asset disposal 5,851 22,059 + Depreciation and appreciation 3,166,500 3,633,254 EBITDA $ 4,676,161 $ 6,021,944 + Pre-opening costs  31,370 + Non-recurring expenses (Restaurant-level)  14,300 + Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level) 427,525 90,097 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,103,686 $ 6,157,711 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 12.9 % 13.9 % + General and administrative 2,221,969 2,356,966 + Non-recurring expenses (Corporate-level) (427,525 ) (90,097 ) RestaurantLevel EBITDA $ 6,898,130 $ 8,424,580 RestaurantLevel EBITDA margin (%) 17.4 % 19.0 %

Restaurant-Level EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus the sum of non-restaurant specific general and administrative expenses, restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on property and equipment disposals, depreciation and amortization, other income and expenses, interest, taxes, and non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) plus the sum of restaurant pre-opening costs, loss on property and equipment disposals, depreciation and amortization, other income and expenses, interest, taxes, and non-recurring expenses. We are presenting Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP, because we believe they provide additional metrics by which to evaluate our operations. When considered together with our GAAP results and the reconciliation to our net income, we believe they provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, net income, and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance the understanding of our core operating performance. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because: (i) we believe they are useful measures for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses; (ii) we believe investors will find these measures useful in assessing our ability to service or incur indebtedness; and (iii) they are used internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors.

Additionally, we present Restaurant-Level EBITDA because it excludes the impact of general and administrative expenses and restaurant pre-opening costs, which is non-recurring. The use of Restaurant-Level EBITDA thereby enables us and our investors to compare our operating performance between periods and to compare our operating performance to the performance of our competitors. The measure is also widely used within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant level productivity, efficiency, and performance. The use of Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to capital structure and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property and equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among various companies. Our management team believes that Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate company-to-company comparisons within our industry by eliminating some of the foregoing variations.

Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating, investing, or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Neither Restaurant-Level EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and our presentation of Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual items. Our management recognizes that Restaurant-Level EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical financial measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006485/en/