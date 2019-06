Diversified Restaurant Holdings to Present at Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SAUC) ("DRH" or the "Company"), one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings® ("BWW") with 64 stores across five states, announced that David G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Phyllis A. Knight, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The Company plans to provide recent sales trends and an update on its refinancing initiative as part of its presentation.

The DRH presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to the webcast of the presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available on the Company’s website at www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the website following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings with 64 franchised restaurants in key markets in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRH’s strategy is to generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005765/en/