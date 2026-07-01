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DKSH Enters Strategic Partnership with Lilly in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR

06.07.26 07:00 Uhr
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DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Partnership
DKSH Enters Strategic Partnership with Lilly in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR

06.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

DKSH entered a strategic partnership with Lilly to sell, promote and distribute Lilly’s pharmaceutical products in Hong Kong and Macau. Building on the successful collaboration in Singapore and Vietnam, DKSH will expand the access to reliable healthcare in the region.

Hong Kong, July 6, 2026 – DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading integrated end-to-end commercialization platform and leading provider of market expansion services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered into a distribution and promotion agreement with global healthcare leader Eli Lilly Export S.A. (“Lilly”). Through this agreement, DKSH will hold the rights to sell, promote, and distribute Lilly’s current pharmaceutical portfolio in Hong Kong and Macau, further strengthening and expanding the longstanding partnership in Singapore and Vietnam.

Building on new momentum and recognized for delivering sustainable growth for partners, DKSH has been chosen to implement an alliance market business model for Lilly, providing end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients. With DKSH’s deep expertise in integrated commercial and medical affairs capabilities, proven engagement with healthcare professionals, and robust distribution infrastructure this collaboration prioritizes the continued access to Lilly’s pharmaceutical products for patients in Hong Kong and Macau. 

DKSH Healthcare will ensure continued access to Lilly’s medicines, with patient support programs remaining fully operational. The high-quality medical, scientific, and educational engagement that healthcare professionals rely on will continue to be maintained. DKSH Healthcare’s commitment to safeguarding patients remains unwavering, with rigorous global standards for product quality, safety monitoring, and pharmacovigilance fully upheld.

Andy A. Abarquez, Executive Director-South Asia Alliance General Manager, Lilly, said: “Lilly has served patients and healthcare professionals through Lilly Hong Kong and Lilly Macau since 1984, and that commitment is unchanged. Through the collaboration with DKSH, this strategic partnership allows us to extend our reach and bring our medicines to more patients in the Hong Kong and Macau market.”

Wai Ting Fong, Vice President, Healthcare, Hong Kong & Macau at DKSH, said: “DKSH and Lilly share the vision and values to work together in bringing an innovative pipeline of products to more patients. With our in-depth knowledge of the local market as well as marketing and sales capabilities, DKSH will expand the access to reliable healthcare in Hong Kong and Macau.”

About DKSH 
For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7211
melanie.grueter@dksh.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2360232

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360232  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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