DKSH Performance Materials Scales its Personal Care Business by Acquiring Gale & Cosm in Italy
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DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
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Media release
DKSH announced today the closing of an agreement to acquire Gale & Cosm, an Italy-based distributor of specialty chemicals serving the personal care industry. The transaction enhances DKSH Performance Materials’ Life Science business by strengthening its presence in Italy and expanding its formulation and laboratory capabilities for key personal care applications.
Zurich, Switzerland, July 10, 2026 – Through the acquisition of Gale & Cosm S.r.l. (“Gale & Cosm”), DKSH Performance Materials scales its presence in Italy by adding a leading distributor of specialty chemicals for the personal care industry, offering formulation capabilities in make-up, cosmetics, haircare, and home care. Italy is one of the leading markets for the manufacturing of decorative cosmetics, making this acquisition particularly compelling and strategically important to us. It represents an important extension of DKSH’s Life Science business in Europe, strengthening its formulation capabilities with an additional state-of-the-art innovation center. By enabling the creation of customized formulations aligned with specific needs, this innovation center serves as the foundation for client and customer collaboration.
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For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2363480
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2363480 10.07.2026 CET/CEST
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