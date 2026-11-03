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DKSH Recognized as One of Fortune’s “Best Companies to Work For” in Southeast Asia

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DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
DKSH Recognized as One of Fortune’s “Best Companies to Work For” in Southeast Asia

03.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Media release

DKSH has been  named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia” for the second consecutive year, securing 21st place in the 2026 ranking. This recognition highlights DKSH’s continued commitment to creating a positive and engaging workplace across the region.

Singapore, November 3, 2026 – DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies seeking growth opportunities in Asia and beyond, has achieved 21st place in the 2026 “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Southeast Asia”. For the second year in a row, this recognition reflects DKSH’s commitment to creating an engaging and high-performing work environment and reinforces what makes DKSH a unique place to build a career.

At the heart of DKSH’s employee promise are breadth that accelerates growth, trust that empowers employees to lead, and purpose that connects their work to the things people depend on every day. The recognition reflects both this employee promise and DKSH’s continued efforts to foster a culture built on trust, empowerment, collaboration, equity, and inclusion. DKSH remains committed to developing strong managers and strengthening leadership capabilities across the organization.

Produced in partnership with Great Place To Work®, the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia” list recognizes leading companies that demonstrate outstanding workplace cultures across the region. Fortune introduced its Best Companies to Work For list for Southeast Asia for the first time in 2025, with DKSH securing 38th place in the regional ranking. Additionally, DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 16 key markets. This recognition is based on an extensive employee survey, reflecting employees’ strong appreciation of DKSH’s workplace culture.

Antoine Mangin, Chief Human Resources Officer of DKSH, stated: “We are proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Southeast Asia for the second consecutive year, alongside DKSH ranking 321st in the Fortune 500 Europe and 325th in TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies 2026. This achievement reflects the strong, people-centric, and high-performing workplace culture DKSH has built together with its employees. We will continue to foster an excellent work environment and provide our employees with the exposure to grow, the ownership to lead, and the opportunity to make a real-world impact, in line with our promise: ‘Empowered impact. Growth that matters.’”

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About DKSH
For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Livia Baratta
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations
Phone +41 79 821 19 55
livia.baratta@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7211
melanie.grueter@dksh.com

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End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2426790

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426790  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

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