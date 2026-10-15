DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

DocMorris accelerates Rx growth to 78% in Q3; EBITDA breakeven already achieved in Q3 and revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2026 raised again



15-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Frauenfeld, 15 October 2026 Press release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR DocMorris accelerates Rx growth to 78% in Q3; EBITDA breakeven already achieved in Q3 and revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2026 raised again Revenue growth of 21.5% in Q3 and 15.5% in the first nine months

Strong acceleration of Rx growth to 78.3% versus Q3 2025; plus 33.5% versus Q2 2026

Non-Rx up 5.5% in Q3, of which Digital Services up 46.1%

Adjusted EBITDA of CHF 0.6 million in Q3

Revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 increased Werbung CEO Walter Hess says: “Our revenue growth accelerated again in the third quarter of 2026, demonstrating that our offering is well received by patients. We will continue to consistently leverage this Rx momentum to expand our customer base and further solidify our position in the digital healthcare market.” CFO Daniel Wüest adds: “Thanks to the strong performance of Rx and Digital Services, as well as further improvements in cost and marketing efficiency, we already achieved our targeted EBITDA breakeven in the third quarter with adjusted EBITDA of CHF 0.6 million. Against this backdrop, we are once again raising our revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full year.” Significantly accelerated Rx growth in the third quarter DocMorris increased its external revenue[1] in the third quarter of 2026 significantly by 21.5 per cent[2] year-on-year to CHF 342.7 million, while revenue increased by 22.2 per cent to CHF 327.4 million.

In the segment Germany, external revenue increased by 22.0 per cent.

External revenue growth for prescription medicines (Rx) accelerated in the third quarter to 78.3 per cent year-on-year; Rx external revenue was 33.5 per cent higher than in the already strong second quarter of 2026 (up 17.0 per cent in Q2 compared to Q1 2026).

Non-Rx[3] external revenue increased by 5.5 per cent.

The OTC business grew as planned by 3.5 per cent.

Digital Services, comprising TeleClinic, Retail Media and Marketplace, achieved revenue growth of 46.1 per cent to CHF 13.9 million, with a further increase in earnings contribution.

In the segment Europe, revenue increased by 12.0 per cent.

The number of active customers[4] increased year-on-year by 1.5 million to 13.1 million. Of these, 0.2 million were added in the third quarter of 2026, with the number of new Rx customers increasing at an above-average rate.

DocMorris achieved an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 0.6 million in the third quarter, thus reaching the targeted breakeven ahead of schedule. Werbung Continued double-digit growth in the first nine months External revenue increased by 15.5 per cent to CHF 970.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 year-on-year, while revenue increased by 16.4 per cent to CHF 926.6 million.

In the segment Germany, external revenue increased by 16.0 per cent.

Rx growth amounted to 52.6 per cent in the first nine months, with a continued positive trend in the fourth quarter.

Non-Rx increased by 6.2 per cent, with Digital Services growing by 62.0 per cent to CHF 41.0 million.

In the segment Europe, revenue increased by 6.3 per cent. In September 2026, DocMorris successfully repurchased its CHF 49.6 million convertible bond maturing in 2028. The repurchase was financed by issuing a new convertible bond maturing in 2031. This move extends the company's maturity profile while simultaneously reducing its relative financing costs. Outlook

Due to continued positive current trading, DocMorris is raising its guidance for 2026 again as follows: External revenue growth: 12.5 to 15 per cent (previously: 9 to 13 per cent);

Adjusted EBITDA: Better than minus CHF 10 million (previously: minus CHF 10 million to minus CHF 17.5 million);

Capital expenditure remains unchanged at below CHF 30 million. Management confirms the target of achieving free cash flow breakeven during 2027, following the achievement of the adjusted EBITDA breakeven target during 2026 in the third quarter. Medium-term targets remain unchanged. Key figures, in million CHF (unaudited) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Change in local currency DocMorris external revenue 342.7 282.3 21.4% 21.5% DocMorris revenue 327.4 268.1 22.1% 22.2% Markets Germany external revenue 326.3 267.6 21.9% 22.0% Germany revenue 311.0 253.5 22.7% 22.8% Germany Rx external revenue 108.1 60.9 77.6% 78.3% Germany non-Rx external revenue 218.2 206.8 5.5% 5.5% Europe revenue 16.4 14.6 11.9% 12.0% Key figures, in million CHF (unaudited) 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Change in local currency DocMorris external revenue 970.6 854.3 13.6% 15.5% DocMorris revenue 926.6 809.4 14.5% 16.4% Markets Germany external revenue 920.3 806.2 14.1% 16.0% Germany revenue 876.4 761.3 15.1% 17.0% Germany Rx external revenue 256.0 170.5 50.1% 52.6% Germany non-Rx external revenue 664.2 635.7 4.5% 6.2% Europe revenue 50.3 48.1 4.6% 6.3% Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10 Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1 Agenda 12 November 2026 Capital Markets Day in Heerlen (NL) 19 January 2027 Revenue 2026 18 March 2027 2026 Full-year results and outlook 2027 (hybrid/Zurich, conference call/webcast) 15 April 2027 Q1/2027 Trading Update 12 May 2027 Annual General Meeting, Zurich DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com. Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about DocMorris AG and its business, either explicitly or implicitly. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial position, performance or achievements of DocMorris AG to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DocMorris AG is making this announcement available as of today's date and undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. [1] External revenue consists of the revenue of DocMorris plus online revenue of apotal, less revenue related to supplies to apotal. [2] All percentages are in local currency. [3] Consisting of OTC business and Digital Services (TeleClinic, Retail Media, Marketplace). [4] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.

End of Inside Information