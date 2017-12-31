finanzen.net
13.09.2018 20:39
Does Trump Trade War with China Concern Chinese Flake Graphite Suppliers & Lithium-Ion Battery Makers?

Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) CEO A. Paul Gill has raised questions on whether recent activity by graphite suppliers and lithium-ion battery makers indicate concerns regarding increasing trade tensions between the United States and China. Lomiko will being its Fall campaign meet with investors, fund managers and investment advisors at the Raise Conference http://raiseconference.com/vancouver2018/ in Vancouver on September 14, 2018.

"It takes 10-15 times more graphite than lithium to create a lithium-ion battery for any number of uses including electric vehicle batteries. Leading analyst Industrial Minerals has indicated that Chinese suppliers of graphite to the electric vehicle market are sold out of material indicating possible that stockpiling of the material is occurring., states A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

Demand for graphite to be used in the battery sector is expected to grow between now and 2020, driven by a positive outlook and rapid development of the downstream battery industry, according to Fabrizio Corti, business director for synthetic graphite at Imerys Graphite & Carbon.

Lomiko La Loutre Flake Graphite Property

Lomikos main asset is the 80% owned, 2,867.29 hectares (28,67 km2) La Loutre property approximately 53 km east of Imerys Carbon and Graphite which is North Americas only operating graphite mine, and 117 km northwest of the International Sea Port of Montreal. The March, 2016 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on La Loutre Flake Graphite Property of 18.4 M Tonnes of 3.19% Indicated and 16.7 M Tonnes at 3.75% Flake Graphite Inferred with a cut-off of 1.5%. The sensitivity table also features 4.1 M Tonnes of 6.5% Indicated and 6.2 M Tonnes at 6.1% Flake Graphite Inferred with a cut-off of 3%. Further exploration in the Refractory Zone will be conducted before completing a Pre-economic Assessment (PEA). Lomiko currently has a drill permit in place.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

"A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer
We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

