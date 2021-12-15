  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie mit der Online-Vermögensverwaltung Solidvest in Aktien und Anleihen und sichern Sie sich bis zu 2.000 Winterbonus. Mehr erfahren.-w-
15.12.2021 20:11

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 15. Dezember 2021 im Wortlaut.

The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.

With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. The sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months but continue to be affected by COVID-19. Job gains have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially. Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus. Progress on vaccinations and an easing of supply constraints are expected to support continued gains in economic activity and employment as well as a reduction in inflation. Risks to the economic outlook remain, including from new variants of the virus.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. With inflation having exceeded 2 percent for some time, the Committee expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment. In light of inflation developments and the further improvement in the labor market, the Committee decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning in January, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $40 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $20 billion per month. The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook. The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases and holdings of securities will continue to foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Thomas I. Barkin; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Richard H. Clarida; Mary C. Daly; Charles L. Evans; Randal K. Quarles; and Christopher J. Waller.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 14:12 ET (19:12 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Weihnachtsrally voraus? DAX-Strategien für den Jahreswechsel
Allgeier hilft bei der digitalen Transformation
Starbucks schließt Filialen in China
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Continental, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Vergleich: Die Krypto-ETPs auf wikifolio.com
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

28.000.000.000.000 Dollar  Die Welt versinkt in neuen Schulden
Hoffnung für Deutschlands Mieter  es naht das Ende der Preis-Eskapaden
Inflation von 5 Prozent über Jahre? Ein Indikator spricht klar dafür
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Gnadenloser Tech-Verriss und die ehrlichste deutsche Aktie

News von

Daimler Truck, Daimler, Traton und VW: Vier Pkw- und Lkw-Aktien im Anlage-Check
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid auf Richtungssuche
Biontech-Aktie: Chance auf 33 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite bis März
Goldpreis: Optimismus und Open Interest auf Talfahrt
Tesla-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Das spricht für weiter fallende Kurse

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- US-Börsen drehen nach Fed-Entscheid ins Plus -- Neuer Vertrag für Telekom-Chef -- Eli Lilly hebt Ausblick an -- Rekordjahr bei Zeiss -- Tesla, Bayer, Daimler Truck, Elmos im Fokus

Dermapharm baut mit Übernahme Cannabis-Geschäft aus. Generali setzt sich neue Mittelfristziele und will Dividende erhöhen. EU-Behörde empfiehlt Booster mit Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff nach zwei Monaten. China nimmt offenbar Vermögen von Evergrande-Gründer unter die Lupe. Investoren setzen Wizz Air wegen Gewerkschaftsverbots unter Druck. Südzucker konkretisiert Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen