  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Steigen Sie ins Krypto-Anlageuniversum ein. Mehr erfahren über physisch besicherte Krypto-Korb-ETPs +++-w-
16.03.2022 19:06

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 16. März 2022 im Wortlaut.

Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen. Job gains have been strong in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The implications for the U.S. economy are highly uncertain, but in the near term the invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Esther L. George; Patrick Harker; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller. Voting against this action was James Bullard, who preferred at this meeting to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 0.5 percentage point to 1/2 to 3/4 percent. Patrick Harker voted as an alternate member at this meeting.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2022 14:07 ET (18:07 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold im Krisenportfolio: Wie können Anleger investieren?
Ölpreise stabilisieren sich im Bereich der 100 USD-Marke!
Kaufrausch an der Börse in HongKong - Alibaba, Nio und Baidu auf dem Prüfstand
Chip-Entwickler Arm peilt Börsengang an und streicht Stellen
Vontobel: Aktiensplits als Renditetreiber?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar März mit Markus Koch: Besonnen in der Krise
Fondsmanager Jan Beckers über aktuelle Marktlage der Tech-Aktien
ETHENEA: Lage am Energiemarkt verschlechtert sich weiter
K+S mit enormen Wertzuwächsen
Aktien trotz Krise
Grundrente: Neue Rente für Geringverdiener
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig!
Helfen Sie uns mit Ihrem Feedback bei der Weiterentwicklung von finanzen.net und genießen Sie exklusive Vorteile!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Über diese Aufmerksamkeiten freuen sich Kinder und Erwachsene
Blamage für Cathie Wood und der Elektro-Irrtum
Nach dem China-Crash  Finger weg oder Jahrhundertchance?
Rendite mit Fotovoltaik  so rechnet sich das Solardach für Sie
Deoleo, Oatly, Beyond Meat  die Aktien-Lehren des Alltags

News von

DAX im Minus: China- und Ukraine-Sorgen belasten Börsen - Fed im Blick
DAX im Plus: Ukraine- und China-Hoffnungen treiben Börsen - Fed im Blick
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Ölpreis fällt unter 100-Dollar-Marke
Alibaba-Aktie plus 27 Prozent: Die Gründe, die Aussichten

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Dow nach US-Zinsentscheid stabil -- DAX kann letztendlich kräftig zulegen -- BMW rechnet mit Gewinnplus -- E.ON verbessert bereinigten Konzerngewinn -- Alibaba, VW im Fokus

Commerzbank reduziert Risiken im Russland-Geschäft. Intesa Sanpaolo mit Milliarden-Risiko in Russland und Ukraine. UBS zuversichtlich für Carl Zeiss Meditec. IEA erwartet geringere Ölförderung in Russland. Bundeskabinett will Verträge mit BioNTech, CureVac & Co für Impfstoffversorgung abschließen. Ukraine-Verhandlungen: Russlands Außenminister sieht Hoffnung auf Kompromiss.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wohlhabendsten Prozent eines Landes
Ab diesem Nettovermögen gehört man zu den reichsten 1 Prozent eines Landes. In Millionen Dollar.
4. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
4. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Regierung woll die meisten Corona-Beschränkungen auslaufen lassen. Befürworten Sie diese Lockerungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen