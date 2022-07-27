  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
27.07.2022 20:08

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 27. Juli 2022 im Wortlaut.

Recent indicators of spending and production have softened. Nonetheless, job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.

Russia's war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet that were issued in May. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James Bullard; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Esther L. George; Philip N. Jefferson; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Vermögenswirksame Leistungen: Bis zu 480 Euro pro Jahr!
BioNTech: Immuntherapie der nächsten Generation
Goldpreis bei über 1.700 Dollar - alle Augen auf die Fed
Vontobel: Gold: Perfekter Rücksetzer
Twitter in Schwierigkeiten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Letzte Chance: Bis zu 1.000 Jubiläumsbonus bei Solidvest sichern
Wie Gold das Vermögen schützt
Geheimrezept-Geldanlage: So schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen vor Inflation
"Anleger bekommen gerade den Digitalisierungsschub der vergangenen fünf Jahre umsonst"
Privatkredit: Erfülle dir jetzt deine Wünsche
"Ich möchte nicht vom Leid und Elend profitieren"
BSDEX bietet Kunden-werben-Kunden Programm an
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Doom-Stimmung bei Konsumaktien und kalte Dusche vom IWF
WalMarts Absturz und Bankaktien auf der Gewinnerstraße
Snapchat-Schock und neue Hoffnung für Immobilienaktien
Bodenrichtwert bis Fläche  So schaffen Sie die Steuererklärung auch alleine
Nothing und Google im Zweikampf  Wer hat das beste Mittelklasse-Smartphone?

News von

Top-Ökonom Roubini warnt: Es wird sehr schlimm werden
9 Prozent Dividendenrendite - Aktien mit hoher Dividende aus Europa
"Großer Crash steht bevor" - Rich Dad Poor Dad-Autor Robert Kiyosaki verrät, wie er sein Geld schützt
Überrascht die Fed morgen Abend alle mit ihren Zinsen?
Bitcoin - Die Stimmung dreht

Heute im Fokus

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Fed hebt Leitzins erneut deutlich an -- RWE erhöht Gewinnprognose -- Deutsche Bank, Microsoft, Alphabet, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus

Airbus macht weniger Profit und kappt Lieferprognose. HOCHTIEF verdient mehr. Deutsche Börse wächst auch im 2. Quartal. Visa steigert Gewinn. Conti-Rivale Michelin bestätigt eigene Ziele. PUMA mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung. MTU setzt Erholungskurs fort. T-Mobile US erleidet Verlust wegen Fusion. BioNTech startet Studie mit Corona-Impfstoff der nächsten Generation.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn reichsten Selfmade-Milliardärinnen 2022
Milliardärinnen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte es nach dem Ende des 9-Euro-Tickets ein günstiges Nachfolge-Angebot im Nah- und Regionalverkehr geben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen