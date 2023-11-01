DAX14.923 +0,8%ESt504.092 +0,8%MSCIW2.769 +0,4%Dow33.095 +0,1%Nas12.913 +0,5%Bitcoin32.831 +0,3%Euro1,0536 -0,4%Öl84,84 -3,0%Gold1.974 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 Apple 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 BYD A0M4W9 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Aston Martin kappt Verkaufsziele -- AMD mit Gewinnsprung -- AstraZeneca, CELLECTIS, Bayer, Orsted, WeWork, Toyota im Fokus
Top News
NYSE-Wert Walt Disney-Aktie tiefer: Disney+ bietet günstigeren Tarif mit Werbung an
Netflix-Aktie gefragt: Netflix zählt 15 Millionen Nutzer in Abo mit Werbung
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
NEU: Blockmagazin - das neue Portal rund um Krypto, Blockchain, Web3 und NFTs -w-

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

01.11.23 19:03 Uhr

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 1. November 2023 im Wortlaut.

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D. Kugler; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.

Kontakt zum Autor: konjunktur.de@dowjones.com

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT)