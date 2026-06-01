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DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

17.06.26 20:03 Uhr

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 17. Juni 2026 im Wortlaut.

The Federal Open Market Committee approved the following statement for release by a 12 - 0 vote:

The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3-1/2 to 3-3/4 percent, in support of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate. The Committee reaffirmed its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.

Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty that owes, in part, to the conflict in the Middle East. Productivity growth and capital investment are strong. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little.

Inflation remains elevated relative to the Committee's 2 percent goal, in part reflecting supply shocks that have driven price increases in certain sectors, including energy. The Committee will deliver price stability.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2026 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT)