HSBC-Webinar: Jörg Scherer zeigt, wie Sie den aktuellen Markt traden und direkt aus dem Chart Handelsstrategien ableiten können. 03.05., 12 Uhr. Live!
02.05.2018 20:06
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 2. Mai 2018 im Wortlaut.

"Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in March indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Recent data suggest that growth of household spending moderated from its strong fourth-quarter pace, while business fixed investment continued to grow strongly. On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have moved close to 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee expects that, with further gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in the medium term and labor market conditions will remain strong. Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term. Risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced.

In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. The Committee will carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation goal. The Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate; the federal funds rate is likely to remain, for some time, below levels that are expected to prevail in the longer run. However, the actual path of the federal funds rate will depend on the economic outlook as informed by incoming data.

Voting for the FOMC monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chairman; William C. Dudley, Vice Chairman; Thomas I. Barkin; Raphael W. Bostic; Lael Brainard; Loretta J. Mester; Randal K. Quarles; and John C. Williams."

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2018 14:07 ET (18:07 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Newssuche

GO
Anzeige

Inside

Jetzt den Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber von Scalable Capital herunterladen
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Symmetrien, der Markt und das Auge | BNP Paribas
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Vontobel: Protect Multi Aktienanleihe mit Partizipation auf ENI SpA, Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC
DZ BANK  Cashflow wichtig für Bewertung  SAP zeigt starken Geldfluss
Gold und Platin auf mehrmonatige Tiefstände gefallen
UBS: Bayer AG - Der Abwärtstrend könnte bald beendet sein
ING Markets: DAX - Dreht der Euro? Kippt die Wall Street?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

News von

Aktionäre bekommen weitere 100 Milliarden Dollar
Eine Mutter zum Ausleihen  gern auch eine schlanke
Niedrigzins-Politik wird zum rein deutschen Problem
Faule Kredite  das Milliardenrisiko im Bankensystem
Steuerfreie Rente? Das kann ein teurer Irrtum sein

News von

Pharma-Aktien: Erfolgsrezepte für Anleger
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kommt der Ausbruch?
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Evotec-Aktie: Dicke Rendite über dem Jahrestief
BB Biotech-Aktie: Insideralarm mit Sonderchance

News von

Die Postbank wird in die Deutsche Bank integriert: Was das für die Kunden bedeutet
Eine erschreckende Entwicklung auf dem Immobilienmarkt zeigt die Dominanz Chinas
Nach nur 8 Monaten: Warum die Bitcoin-Börse Binance mehr Gewinn macht als die Deutsche Bank
Jeff Bezos erklärt, warum er E-Mails mit nur einem Zeichen verschickt, das Managern das Fürchten lehrt
Weder Burger noch Pommes: McDonald's macht mit einem zweifelhaften Geschäft großen Profit

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Dow etwas fester -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- HUGO BOSS bestätigt Prognose -- Tesla-Bilanz am Abend -- Apple, Snap, Dialog, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile im Fokus

Nestlé einigt sich mit Einzelhändlern. Novo Nordisk nach gutem ersten Quartal zuversichtlicher. Siemens Healthineers-Aktie im Fokus: Börsenfrischling mit Ambition für mehr. Hasbro will mit neuen Unterhaltungsmarken Spielzeugverkauf ankurbeln. VW und Fiat Chrysler trotzen Absatzflaute in den USA.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
KW 17: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 17: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:21 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Dow etwas fester -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- HUGO BOSS bestätigt Prognose -- Tesla-Bilanz am Abend -- Apple, Snap, Dialog, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile im Fokus
Ausland
20:16 Uhr
Tesla dürfte weiter in den roten Zahlen bleiben
Ausland
20:35 Uhr
Nach Facebook-Skandal: Cambridge Analytica macht wohl dicht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Allianz840400
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Infineon AG623100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
AlibabaA117ME
TeslaA1CX3T