finanzen.net
29.01.2020 20:03
Bewerten
(0)

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 29. Januar 2020 im Wortlaut.

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in December indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a moderate pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The Committee judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective. The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook, including global developments and muted inflation pressures, as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Richard H. Clarida; Patrick Harker; Robert S. Kaplan; Neel Kashkari; Loretta J. Mester; and Randal K. Quarles.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2020 14:03 ET (19:03 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Inside

 Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
Tesla in stark überkaufter Lage
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bärische Umkehr
Harley-Davidson hat ein Renditeproblem
Vontobel: Blockchain  zentraler Baustein der Wirtschaft von morgen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 setzt an Dreifachwiderstand zurück
EuroStoxx 50  Die Karten wurden neu gemischt
ING Markets: DAX startet Erholung
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung visiert Gap Closing an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

News von

Die absurde Flucht in die Lebensversicherung
Greta vs. Trump  wessen Aktien besser laufen
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment
Der Geschmackssieger kostet 45 Euro pro Liter
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Tesla-Aktie vor Quartalszahlen: Droht ein Dämpfer? Was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
DAX im Plus: Apple-Euphorie beflügelt Europas Börsen
Andeutung des Siemens-Chefs Kaeser: Schaffe meinen Job mit Abspaltung von Energy ab
Coronavirus verbreitet sich rasant: Diese fünf Aktien müssen Anleger jetzt kennen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt letztlich etwas zu -- Wall Street im Plus -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen - Varta profitiert -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus

EU-Parlament billigt Brexit-Vertrag. MasterCard mit Gewinnsprung dank Konsum-Boom im Weihnachtsgeschäft. Goldman Sachs peilt höhere Eigenkapitalrendite an. GE übertrifft Gewinn- und Umsatz-Erwartungen. Software AG schwächelt im Zukunftsgeschäft. K+S-Aktie weiter stabilisiert: Pareto spricht Kaufempfehlung aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:13 Uhr
DAX legt letztlich etwas zu -- Wall Street im Plus -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen - Varta profitiert -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:45 Uhr
Ausblick: Facebook zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Leitzins
20:00 Uhr
Fed bleibt weiter in Wartestellung: Leitzins unverändert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SAP SE716460