  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr geht's los: US-Quartalssaison - Worauf sollte man sich einstellen und wie sieht Q2 für die Märkte und Investoren aus? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
22.04.2021 14:50

DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Overall, our policy measures, together with the measures adopted by national governments and other European institutions, remain essential to support bank lending conditions and access to financing, in particular for those most affected by the pandemic.

To sum up, a cross-check of the outcome of the economic analysis with the signals coming from the monetary analysis confirmed that an ample degree of monetary accommodation is necessary to support economic activity and the robust convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2 per cent over the medium term.

Regarding fiscal policies, an ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance remains crucial, as premature withdrawal of fiscal support would risk delaying the recovery and amplifying the longer-term scarring effects. National fiscal policies should thus continue to provide critical and timely support to the firms and households most exposed to the ongoing pandemic and the associated containment measures. At the same time, fiscal measures taken in response to the pandemic emergency should, as much as possible, remain temporary and targeted in nature to address vulnerabilities effectively and to support a swift recovery of the euro area economy. The three safety nets endorsed by the European Council for workers, businesses and governments provide important funding support.

The Governing Council reiterates the key role of the Next Generation EU package and the urgency of it becoming operational without delay. It calls on Member States to ensure a timely ratification of the Own Resources Decision, to finalise their recovery and resilience plans promptly and to deploy the funds for productive public spending, accompanied by productivity-enhancing structural policies. This would allow the Next Generation EU programme to contribute to a faster, stronger and more uniform recovery and would increase economic resilience and the growth potential of Member States' economies, thereby supporting the effectiveness of monetary policy in the euro area. Such structural policies are particularly important in improving economic structures and institutions and in accelerating the green and digital transitions.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 08:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Wie hat sich der Machtwechsel in den USA auf die Börse ausgewirkt und wie steht es um DAX, Dow und NASDAQ im zweiten Quartal von 2021? Im Online-Seminar heute ab 18 Uhr werfen drei Trading-Profis einen Blick auf die internationalen Märkte und erklären, was Anleger bis zum Ende des Jahres erwartet.

Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Infineon: Technische Bilderbuch-Hausse-Trend steht zur Disposition
Harley-Davidson geht gegen Importzölle vor - Aktie steigt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Momentum auf Käuferseite
Vontobel: Interview: Netflix präsentiert die neuesten Quartalszahlen
DZ BANK - Danone bekräftigt Wachstumsambitionen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nachhaltige my-si-Portfolios schlagen Benchmark im ersten Quartal Benchmark deutlich
Biontech: So wertvoll wie nie
Financial Fact: Konjunkturprognosen für Börsenentwicklung wichtiger als drohende Steuern.
Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend: Jeden Donnerstag
Kommt der Nach-Pandemie-Boom?
BIT Capital verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Kunden wissen, dass sie nicht um digitale Transformation herum kommen
Lagardes Wortgeklingel verbirgt das ökonomische Trilemma der EZB
Ideen für Börsennachzügler  diese Aktien und Fonds lohnen sich für Einsteiger
So schützen Sie Ihre Familie vor Erbschleichern
Rotes Gold für eine grüne Zukunft und die Dekade der OP-Roboter

News von

Acht Champions fürs Depot: Stark in der Krise, noch stärker im Boom
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kurzfristiger Stimmungsumschwung
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Neuer Wasserstoff-Großauftrag für Thyssenkrupp
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Palladium nimmt Rekordjagd wieder auf
Daimler-Aktie, Bayer & Co.: Diese 5 DAX-Werte versprechen deutliche Kursgewinne

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Dow startet stabil -- EZB lässt Leitzinsen unverändert -- Deutsche Börse mit schwachem Jahrestart -- SAP verzeichnet Wachstum -- Coinbase, BMW, Evonik, Jungheinrich im Fokus

Deutsche Tesla-Fabrik bei Auslastung mit 12.000 Mitarbeiternadidas: Anscheinend Sycamore Partners, Gamut Capital an Reebok interessiert. AT&T gewinnt Hunderttausende neue Kunden. Dow verdient im Auftaktquartal deutlich mehr als erwartet. American Airlines erleidet weiteren Milliardenverlust. EU will AstraZeneca offenbar auf Impfstofflieferungen verklagen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die best bezahlten Praktika der Welt
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
Renteneintrittsalter: Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
Die 30 bestbezahlten US-CEOs
Mehrere 100 Millionen Dollar Jahresgehalt. Unter den US-CEOs keine Seltenheit.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die ewige DAX-Liga
Welche Aktien sind von Beginn an im deutschen Leitindex notiert?
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
Die 10 beliebtesten Serien laut IMDb
Diese Serien haben die besten User-Bewertungen.
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die STIKO hält Impfangebote für alle bis zum Ende des Sommers nach wie vor für realistisch. Würden Sie dieses - gleichgültig welcher Impfstoff - annehmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen